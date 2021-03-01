La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Una nueva semana y un nuevo mes que inauguramos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Nos vamos al año 83, aquello de los nuevos románticos, parió una banda que duró exactamente lo que duró la década. Sintetizadores, glamour, y hombreras era Spandau Ballet.
Thank you for coming home
Sorry that the chairs are all worn
I left them here I could have sworn
These are my salad days
Slowly being eaten away
Just another play for today
Oh, but I'm proud of you, but I'm proud of you
Nothing left to make me feel small
Luck has left me standing so tall
Gold (gold)
Always believe in your soul
You've got the power to know
You're indestructable
Always believe in
'Cause you are gold (gold)
Glad that you're bound to return
There's something I could have learned
You're indestructable
Always believe in
After the rush has gone
I hope you find a little more time
Remember we were partners in crime
It's only two years ago
The man with the suit and the face
You knew that he was there on the case
Now he's in love with you, he's in love with you
My love is like a high prison wall
And you could leave me standing so tall
Gold (gold)
Always believe in your soul
You've got the power to know
You're indestructable
Always believe in
'Cause you are gold (gold)
I'm glad that you're bound to return
Something I could have learned
You're indestructable
Always believe in
My love is like a high prison wall
And you could leave me standing so tall
Gold (gold)
Always believe in your soul
You've got the power to know
You're indestructable
Always believe in
'Cause you are gold (gold)
Glad that you're bound to return
There's something I could have learned
You're indestructable
Always believe in
You are gold
Always believe in your soul
You've got the power to know
You're indestructable
Always believe in
'Cause you are gold (gold)
I'm glad that you're bound to return
Something I could have learned
You're indestructable
Always believe in
Gold
Gold
