La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet

    Una nueva semana y un nuevo mes que inauguramos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Nos vamos al año 83, aquello de los nuevos románticos, parió una banda que duró exactamente lo que duró la década. Sintetizadores, glamour, y hombreras era Spandau Ballet.

    Letra de la canción ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet

    Thank you for coming home
    Sorry that the chairs are all worn
    I left them here I could have sworn
    These are my salad days
    Slowly being eaten away
    Just another play for today
    Oh, but I'm proud of you, but I'm proud of you
    Nothing left to make me feel small
    Luck has left me standing so tall

    Gold (gold)
    Always believe in your soul
    You've got the power to know
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in
    'Cause you are gold (gold)
    Glad that you're bound to return
    There's something I could have learned
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in

    After the rush has gone
    I hope you find a little more time
    Remember we were partners in crime
    It's only two years ago
    The man with the suit and the face
    You knew that he was there on the case
    Now he's in love with you, he's in love with you
    My love is like a high prison wall
    And you could leave me standing so tall

    Gold (gold)
    Always believe in your soul
    You've got the power to know
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in
    'Cause you are gold (gold)
    I'm glad that you're bound to return
    Something I could have learned
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in

    My love is like a high prison wall
    And you could leave me standing so tall

    Gold (gold)
    Always believe in your soul
    You've got the power to know
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in
    'Cause you are gold (gold)
    Glad that you're bound to return
    There's something I could have learned

    You're indestructable
    Always believe in

    You are gold
    Always believe in your soul
    You've got the power to know
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in
    'Cause you are gold (gold)
    I'm glad that you're bound to return
    Something I could have learned
    You're indestructable
    Always believe in

    Gold
    Gold

