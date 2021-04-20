La canción del día de Herrera: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
2021-04-20
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Era 1978, Andy Gibb era a una de las grandes proyecciones, una auténtica megaestrella que en aquel discoShadow Dancingcon los falsetes de su hermano Barry y una canción también original suya, consiguió un exitazo con este amor duradero ‘An everlasting love’.
Tenemos un amor eterno, tan alto, tan ancho, tan alto; por encima del estruendo de los truenos. Eso precisamente pone -bueno, todo eso no- en la lápida de de Andy muerto en 1988.
I've been here all your life
Watching your crying game
You were the heaven in my lonely world
And he was your sun and your rain
I was losing you before I ever held you tight
Before you ever hold me in your arms
And I won't make you blue
And maybe an everlasting love will do
I've got an everlasting love
So tall, so wide, so high
Above the rumble of thunder down below
It's your love I need
It's the only show
And it's you on an everlasting dream
Can take us anywhere
Are the tears of yesterday
We killed the pain
We blew away the memories of the tears we cried
And an everlasting love will never die
Take me out of the cold, give me what I've waited for
If it's the pleasure of taking my heart that you need
Then it only makes me love you more
I was yours before the stars were born
And you were mine
I could have saved you all the pain you knew
And I won't make you cry
And maybe an everlasting love can try
I've got an everlasting love
So tall, so wide, so high
Above the rumble of thunder down below
It's your love I need
It's the only show
And it's you on an everlasting dream
Can take us anywhere
Are the tears of yesterday
We killed the pain
We blew away the memories of the tears we cried
And an everlasting love will never die
