La canción del día de Herrera: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1978, Andy Gibb era a una de las grandes proyecciones, una auténtica megaestrella que en aquel discoShadow Dancingcon los falsetes de su hermano Barry y una canción también original suya, consiguió un exitazo con este amor duradero ‘An everlasting love’.

Tenemos un amor eterno, tan alto, tan ancho, tan alto; por encima del estruendo de los truenos. Eso precisamente pone -bueno, todo eso no- en la lápida de de Andy muerto en 1988.

Letra de la canción ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb

I've been here all your life

Watching your crying game

You were the heaven in my lonely world

And he was your sun and your rain

I was losing you before I ever held you tight

Before you ever hold me in your arms

And I won't make you blue

And maybe an everlasting love will do

I've got an everlasting love

So tall, so wide, so high

Above the rumble of thunder down below

It's your love I need

It's the only show

And it's you on an everlasting dream

Can take us anywhere

Are the tears of yesterday

We killed the pain

We blew away the memories of the tears we cried

And an everlasting love will never die

Take me out of the cold, give me what I've waited for

If it's the pleasure of taking my heart that you need

Then it only makes me love you more

I was yours before the stars were born

And you were mine

I could have saved you all the pain you knew

And I won't make you cry

And maybe an everlasting love can try

I've got an everlasting love

So tall, so wide, so high

Above the rumble of thunder down below

It's your love I need

It's the only show

And it's you on an everlasting dream

Can take us anywhere

Are the tears of yesterday

We killed the pain

We blew away the memories of the tears we cried

And an everlasting love will never die

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

