La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't worry be happy’ de Hermes House Band

Una oprtimista y rítmica melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Don't worry be happy’ de Hermes House Band.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 88 un señor llamado Bobby McFerrin cantó a capella una canción titulada ‘Don't worry be happy’ (‘No te preocupes, sé feliz) que una frase que utilizaba un gurú hindú de estos que dicen estas cosas Meher Baba.

He traído la versión de la Hermes House Band, son unos holandeses especialistas en covers que seguramente le van a alegrar ahora el despertar.

Bueno, eso decía el gurú Meher Baba, ‘Don't worry be happy’ (‘No te preocupes sé feliz) y añadimos hombre si es posible con dos dedos de frente mejor. Sea feliz y sea luego informado debidamente".

Letra de la canción ‘Don't worry be happy’ de Hermes House Band

Here is a little song I wrote
You might want to sing it note for note
Don't worry be happy
In every life we have some trouble
When you worry you make it double
Don't worry, be happy...
Ain't got no place to lay your head
Somebody came and took your bed
Don't worry, be happy
The land lord say your rent is late
He may have to litigate
Don't worry, be happy
Lood at me I am happy
Don't worry, be happy
Here I give you my phone number
When you worry call me
I make you happy
Don't worry, be happy
Ain't got no cash, ain't got no style
Ain't got not girl to make you smile
But don't worry be happy
Cause when you worry
Your face will frown
And that will bring everybody down
So don't worry, be happy (now)...

There is this little song I wrote
I hope you learn it note for note
Like good little children
Don't worry, be happy
Listen to what I say
In your life expect some trouble
But when you worry
You make it double
Don't worry, be happy...
Don't worry don't do it, be happy
Put a smile on your face
Don't bring everybody down like this
Don't worry, it will soon past
Whatever it is
Don't worry, be happy

