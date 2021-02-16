La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

Amanecemos este martes con un poco de rock con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 76 Lou Reed sin 'The Velvet Underground' grabó un disco elegantísimo 'Coney Island baby' que nos dejó alguna pieza cruda, sencilla, sin sofisticación como este ‘Crazy feeling’.

Letra de la canción ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

You're the kind of person that I've been dreaming of

You're the kind of person that I always wanted to love

And when I first seen you walk right through that bar door

And I seen those suit and tie johns buy you one drink

And then buy you some more I had a -

I know you had that crazy feeling

Now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling

You know that I've had that crazy feeling, too

I can see it in your ..

You got that crazy feeling

Now, now, now, now, now, you got that crazy feeling

I've had that crazy feeling, too

Now everybody knows that business ends at three

And everybody knows that after hours love is free

And you, you really are a queen

Oh, such a queen, such a queen

And I know, 'cause I made the same scene

I know just what you mean

Because you got that crazy feeling

Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling

You got that crazy feeling deep inside

Now, I can see it in your eyes

You got that crazy feeling

Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling

And you got that crazy feeling, too

I feel just like, feel just like you

Crazy feeling ...

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Por la boca vive el pez’ de Fito & Fitipaldis