    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Actualizado 07:14

    Amanecemos este martes con un poco de rock con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año 76 Lou Reed sin 'The Velvet Underground' grabó un disco elegantísimo 'Coney Island baby' que nos dejó alguna pieza cruda, sencilla, sin sofisticación como este ‘Crazy feeling’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

    You're the kind of person that I've been dreaming of
    You're the kind of person that I always wanted to love
    And when I first seen you walk right through that bar door
    And I seen those suit and tie johns buy you one drink
    And then buy you some more I had a -

    I know you had that crazy feeling
    Now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling
    You know that I've had that crazy feeling, too
    I can see it in your ..
    You got that crazy feeling
    Now, now, now, now, now, you got that crazy feeling
    I've had that crazy feeling, too

    Now everybody knows that business ends at three
    And everybody knows that after hours love is free
    And you, you really are a queen
    Oh, such a queen, such a queen
    And I know, 'cause I made the same scene
    I know just what you mean
    Because you got that crazy feeling
    Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling
    You got that crazy feeling deep inside
    Now, I can see it in your eyes
    You got that crazy feeling
    Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling
    And you got that crazy feeling, too
    I feel just like, feel just like you
    Crazy feeling ...

