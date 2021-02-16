La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Amanecemos este martes con un poco de rock con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 76 Lou Reed sin 'The Velvet Underground' grabó un disco elegantísimo 'Coney Island baby' que nos dejó alguna pieza cruda, sencilla, sin sofisticación como este ‘Crazy feeling’.
You're the kind of person that I've been dreaming of
You're the kind of person that I always wanted to love
And when I first seen you walk right through that bar door
And I seen those suit and tie johns buy you one drink
And then buy you some more I had a -
I know you had that crazy feeling
Now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling
You know that I've had that crazy feeling, too
I can see it in your ..
You got that crazy feeling
Now, now, now, now, now, you got that crazy feeling
I've had that crazy feeling, too
Now everybody knows that business ends at three
And everybody knows that after hours love is free
And you, you really are a queen
Oh, such a queen, such a queen
And I know, 'cause I made the same scene
I know just what you mean
Because you got that crazy feeling
Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling
You got that crazy feeling deep inside
Now, I can see it in your eyes
You got that crazy feeling
Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling
And you got that crazy feeling, too
I feel just like, feel just like you
Crazy feeling ...
