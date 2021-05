La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Oh babe, what would you say?” de Hurricane Smith

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Oh babe, what would you say?' de Hurricane Smith.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Norman Smith, era el ingeniero de sonido de los Beatles. Un buen día, en el año 71 setenta pensó en hacerle una canción a John Lennon, pero en vez de que la cantara Lennon al final la cantó él.

Se puso de nombre Hurricane Smith y nos dejó este ‘No la dejes morir’, que es una cosa muy onírica de a salvar a la naturaleza y esas cosas que tanto gustan.

Letra de la canción ‘Oh babe, what would you say?” de Hurricane Smith

As I have hoped for half a chance

To even ask if I could dance with you...You oo

Would you greet me or politely turn away?

Would there suddenly be sunshine on a cold and rainy day?

Oh, Babe,

What would you say?

For there are you sweet lollipops

Here am I with such a lot to say, Hey Hey

Just to walk with you along the Milky Way

To caress you through the night time

Bring you flowers everyday

Oh Babe,

What would you say?

Just so, Baby I know

I know I could be so in love with you

And I know that I could make you love me to

And if I could only hear you say you do oo oo oo oo

But anyway,

What would you say?

Just so, Baby I know

I know I could be so in love with you

And I know that I could make you love me to

And if I could only hear you say you do oo oo oo oo

But anyway,

What would you say?