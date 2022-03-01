La canción del día de Herrera: "Working On A Dream" de Bruce Springsteen
Es la historia de una canción... .En el año 2009, Springsteen todavía contaba en su formación con dos elementos de la E Street Band que eran imprescindibles, Clarence Clemons y Danny Federici. En un pispás, entre giras y entre conciertos grabaron esta deliciosa canción llamada Working On A Dream: Estoy construyendo un sueño aunque a veces se sienta tan lejos...
Letra de Working On A Dream
Out here the nights are long, the days are lonely I think of you and I'm working on a dream I'm working on a dream
Now the cards I've drawn's a rough hand, darling I straighten the back and I'm working on a dream I'm working on a dream
Come on!
I'm working on a dream Though sometimes it feels so far away I'm working on a dream And I know it will be mine someday
Rain pourin' down, I swing my hammer My hands are rough from working on a dream I'm working on a dream
Let's go!
I'm working on a dream Though trouble can feel like it's here to stay I'm working on a dream Well our love will chase trouble away
Alright!
That's professional whistling right there!
I'm working on a dream Though it can feel so far away I'm working on a dream Our love will make it real someday
The sun rise up, I climb the ladder The new day breaks and I'm working on a dream I'm working on a dream [Repeat: x3]
Hey!
I'm working on a dream Though it can feel so far away I'm working on a dream Our love will make it real someday I'm working on a dream Though it can feel so far away I'm working on a dream And our love will make it real someday