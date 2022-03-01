COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Working On A Dream" de Bruce Springsteen

    Es la historia de una canción... .En el año 2009, Springsteen todavía contaba en su formación con dos elementos de la E Street Band que eran imprescindibles, Clarence Clemons y Danny Federici. En un pispás, entre giras y entre conciertos grabaron esta deliciosa canción llamada Working On A Dream: Estoy construyendo un sueño aunque a veces se sienta tan lejos...

    Letra de Working On A Dream

    Out here the nights are long, the days are lonely
    I think of you and I'm working on a dream
    I'm working on a dream
    Now the cards I've drawn's a rough hand, darling
    I straighten the back and I'm working on a dream
    I'm working on a dream
    Come on!
    I'm working on a dream
    Though sometimes it feels so far away
    I'm working on a dream
    And I know it will be mine someday
    Rain pourin' down, I swing my hammer
    My hands are rough from working on a dream
    I'm working on a dream
    Let's go!
    I'm working on a dream
    Though trouble can feel like it's here to stay
    I'm working on a dream
    Well our love will chase trouble away
    Alright!
    That's professional whistling right there!
    I'm working on a dream
    Though it can feel so far away
    I'm working on a dream
    Our love will make it real someday
    The sun rise up, I climb the ladder
    The new day breaks and I'm working on a dream
    I'm working on a dream [Repeat: x3]
    Hey!
    I'm working on a dream
    Though it can feel so far away
    I'm working on a dream
    Our love will make it real someday
    I'm working on a dream
    Though it can feel so far away
    I'm working on a dream
    And our love will make it real someday


    Fuente: LyricFind


