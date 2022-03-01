La canción del día de Herrera: "Working On A Dream" de Bruce Springsteen

Es la historia de una canción... .En el año 2009, Springsteen todavía contaba en su formación con dos elementos de la E Street Band que eran imprescindibles, Clarence Clemons y Danny Federici. En un pispás, entre giras y entre conciertos grabaron esta deliciosa canción llamada Working On A Dream: Estoy construyendo un sueño aunque a veces se sienta tan lejos...

Letra de Working On A Dream

Out here the nights are long, the days are lonely

I think of you and I'm working on a dream

I'm working on a dream

Now the cards I've drawn's a rough hand, darling

I straighten the back and I'm working on a dream

I'm working on a dream

Come on!

I'm working on a dream

Though sometimes it feels so far away

I'm working on a dream

And I know it will be mine someday

Rain pourin' down, I swing my hammer

My hands are rough from working on a dream

I'm working on a dream

Let's go!

I'm working on a dream

Though trouble can feel like it's here to stay

I'm working on a dream

Well our love will chase trouble away

Alright!

That's professional whistling right there!

I'm working on a dream

Though it can feel so far away

I'm working on a dream

Our love will make it real someday

The sun rise up, I climb the ladder

The new day breaks and I'm working on a dream

I'm working on a dream [Repeat: x3]

Hey!

I'm working on a dream

Though it can feel so far away

I'm working on a dream

Our love will make it real someday

I'm working on a dream

Though it can feel so far away

I'm working on a dream

And our love will make it real someday





