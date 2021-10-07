La canción del día de Herrera: 'Photograph' de Ringo Starr y George Harrinson

Era 1973, cuando Ringo Starr y George Harrinson de vacaciones en Francia compusieron esta canción que fue un éxito en todo el mundo: Photograph

Everytime I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I've got is a photograph

And I realize you're not coming back anymore

I thought I'd make it

The day you went away

But I can't make it

Till you come home again to stay

I can't get used to living here

While my heart is broke, my tears, I cry for you

I want you here to have and hold

As the years go by and we grow old and grey

Now you're expecting me to live without you

But that's not something that I'm looking forward to

Everytime I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I've got is a photograph

And I realize you're not coming back anymore