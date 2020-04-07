La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Beauty school dropout’ de Frankie Avalon

Esta mañana tiramos de recuerdos, de nostalgia en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con 'Beauty school dropout' de Frankie Avalon.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Frankie Avalon era un trompetista que con el tiempo empezó a cantar y cantaba con gusto era un ídolo de las adolescentes lo que se llamaba un “pretty face” (una cara bonita). Y le puso voz a una canción de aquella película llamada ‘Grease' que era la historia de amor entre un rebeldón y una inocentona. Esta bella melodía, tan colegial, seguramente les va a traer algún buen recuerdo esta mañana: ‘Beauty school dropout’.

Si dejas tus estudios no tendrás día de graduación

Tendrás que dedicarte aplicar tintes y champús

Al menos podrías haber dedicado tiempo a limpiar y coser tela ropa muchacha…"

Letra de la canción ‘Beauty school dropout’ de Frankie Avalon

Your story sad to tell,

A teenage ne'er do well,

Most mixed up non-delinquent on the block.

Your future's so unclear now,

What's left of your career now?

Can't even get a trade in on your smile.

Beauty school dropout,

No graduation day for you.

Beauty school dropout,

Missed your mid-terms and flunked shampoo.

Well at least you could have taken time,

To wash and clean your clothes up.

After spending all that dough,

To have the doctor fix your nose up.

Baby get movin,

(Better get movin)

Why keep your feeble hopes alive?

What are you provin?

(What are you provin)

You've got the dream but not the drive.

If you go for your diploma you could join the steno pool.

Turn in your teasin' comb and go back to high school!

Beauty school dropout,

(Beauty school dropout)

Hanging around the corner store.

Beauty school dropout

(Beauty school dropout)

It's about time you knew the score.

Well they couldn't teach you anything,

You think you're such a looker.

But no customer will go to you,

Unless she was a hooker!

Baby don't sweat it.

(Don't sweat it)

You're not cut out to hold a job.

Better forget it,

(Forget it)

Who wants their hair done by a slob?

Now your bangs are curled,

Your lashes twirled,

But still the world is cruel,

Wipe off that angel face and go back to high school.

Baby don't blow it,

Don't put my good advice to shame!

Baby you know it,

Even dear Abby'd say the same!

Now I've called the shot,

Get off the pot,

I really gotta fly,

Gotta be going to that malt shop in the sky.

Beauty school dropout

(Beauty school dropout)

Go back to high school

Beauty school dropout

(Beauty school dropout)

Go back to high school

Beauty school dropout

(Beauty school dropout)

Go back to high school

