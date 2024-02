Así sería la presentación de Mbappé como jugador del Real Madrid con Florentino Pérez: "Bienvenue"

Paris (France), 14/02/2024.- Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his teammates after the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st leg match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Sociedad in Paris, France, 14 February 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON