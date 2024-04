David Silva recibe homenaje en la Real Sociedad tras superar desencuentros

Hamburg (Germany), 02/12/2023.- Former Spanish footballer David Silva brings the UEFA EURO 2024 ball on stage during the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, 02 December 2023. The UEFA EURO 2024 will take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July. (Alemania, Hamburgo) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER