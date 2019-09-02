Herrera en COPE
LIGA SMARTBANK
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 04 sep 2019
Jornada 3 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)
Aquí consulta toda la información
VIERNES 30 DE AGOSTO
21:00 HORAS REAL ZARAGOZA 1 ELCHE 0
SÁBADO 31 DE AGOSTO
18:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA 2 OVIEDO 1
18:00 HORAS NUMANCIA 2 MIRANDÉS 0
20:00 HORAS ALMERÍA 1 HUESCA 0
21:00 HORAS LAS PALMAS 2 RACING DE SANTANDER 2
DOMINGO 1 DE SEPTIEMBRE
18:00 HORAS LUGO 2 ALCORCÓN 4
18:00 HORAS RAYO VALLECANO 3 DEPORTIVO 1
18:00 HORAS SPORTING DE GIJÓN 2 ALBACETE 0
19:00 HORAS GIRONA 1 MÁLAGA 0
20:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA 4 TENERIFE 0
21:00 CÁDIZ 2 EXTREMADURA 1