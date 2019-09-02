ABC
LIGA SMARTBANK

Jornada 3 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Aquí consulta toda la información

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 04 sep 2019

VIERNES 30 DE AGOSTO

21:00 HORAS REAL ZARAGOZA 1 ELCHE 0

SÁBADO 31 DE AGOSTO

18:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA 2 OVIEDO 1

18:00 HORAS NUMANCIA 2 MIRANDÉS 0

20:00 HORAS ALMERÍA 1 HUESCA 0

21:00 HORAS LAS PALMAS 2 RACING DE SANTANDER 2

DOMINGO 1 DE SEPTIEMBRE

18:00 HORAS LUGO 2 ALCORCÓN 4

18:00 HORAS RAYO VALLECANO 3 DEPORTIVO 1

18:00 HORAS SPORTING DE GIJÓN 2 ALBACETE 0

19:00 HORAS GIRONA 1 MÁLAGA 0

20:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA 4 TENERIFE 0

21:00 CÁDIZ 2 EXTREMADURA 1

