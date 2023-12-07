MÚSICA
Pachi Idígoras: "Con esta canción hacíamos un viaje espacial por Málaga"
El humorista gráfico elije un tema de David Bowie como canción favorita
Actualizado 06 dic 2023
Pachi Idígoras dice que le trae muy buenos recuerdos del primer periódico en el que estuvo trabajando. 'Cuando acabábamos en la redacción me traía un colega periodista en su coche y siempre la poníamos. Nos parecía que estábamos haciendo un viaje espacial en vez de cruzar el polígono donde estaba la redacción'.
Esa canción es "Space Oddity" de David Bowie.
LETRA
Ground Control to Major Tom
Take your protein pills and put your helmet on
Commencing countdown, engines on
Check ignition and may God's love be with you
Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six, Five, Four, Three, Two, One, Lift off
This is Ground Control to Major Tom
You've really made the grade
And the papers want to know whose shirts you wear
Now it's time to leave the capsule if you dare
This is Major Tom to Ground Control
I'm stepping through the door
And I'm floating in a most peculiar way
And the stars look very different today
For here
Am I sitting in a tin can
Far above the world
Planet Earth is blue
And there's nothing I can do
Though I'm past one hundred thousand miles
I'm feeling very still
And I think my spaceship knows which way to go
Tell my wife I love her very much she knows
Ground Control to Major Tom
Your circuit's dead, there's something wrong
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you...
Here am I floating round my tin can
Far above the Moon
Planet Earth is blue
And there's nothing I can do
