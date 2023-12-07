  • Jueves, 07 de diciembre 2023
Pachi Idígoras: "Con esta canción hacíamos un viaje espacial por Málaga"

El humorista gráfico elije un tema de David Bowie como canción favorita

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

MÁLAGA

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 06 dic 2023

Pachi Idígoras dice que le trae muy buenos recuerdos del primer periódico en el que estuvo trabajando. 'Cuando acabábamos en la redacción me traía un colega periodista en su coche y siempre la poníamos. Nos parecía que estábamos haciendo un viaje espacial en vez de cruzar el polígono donde estaba la redacción'.

Esa canción es "Space Oddity" de David Bowie.

LETRA

Ground Control to Major TomGround Control to Major TomTake your protein pills and put your helmet on
Ground Control to Major TomCommencing countdown, engines onCheck ignition and may God's love be with you
Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six, Five, Four, Three, Two, One, Lift off
This is Ground Control to Major TomYou've really made the gradeAnd the papers want to know whose shirts you wearNow it's time to leave the capsule if you dare
This is Major Tom to Ground ControlI'm stepping through the doorAnd I'm floating in a most peculiar wayAnd the stars look very different today
For hereAm I sitting in a tin canFar above the worldPlanet Earth is blueAnd there's nothing I can do
Though I'm past one hundred thousand milesI'm feeling very stillAnd I think my spaceship knows which way to goTell my wife I love her very much she knows
Ground Control to Major TomYour circuit's dead, there's something wrongCan you hear me, Major Tom?Can you hear me, Major Tom?Can you hear me, Major Tom?Can you...
Here am I floating round my tin canFar above the MoonPlanet Earth is blueAnd there's nothing I can do

