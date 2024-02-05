Pablo Carbonell: "Es una canción que habla sobre la amistad y yo no lo sabía"

En Buenas Tardes Málaga, invitamos a Pablo Carbonell a que nos cuente cual es su canción favorita. 'Fue una canción que me abrazó siendo muy niño y que escuchaba en un casette que tenía mimadre para dar clases de inglés'.

La canción es "Puente sobre aguas turbulentas" de Simon y Garfunkel. 'Trata sobre la amistad y yo no lo sabía. porque nop sabía inglés, y al escucharla me sentí abrazado'.

LETRA

When you're weary

Feeling small

When tears are in your eyes

I will dry them all

I'm on your side

When times get rough

And friends just can't be found

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

When you're down and out

When you're on the street

When evening falls so hard

I will comfort you

I'll take your part

When darkness comes

And pain is all around

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

Sail on, silver girl

Sail on by

Your time has come to shine

All your dreams are on their way

See how they shine

If you need a friend

I'm sailing right behind

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will ease your mind

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will ease your mind



