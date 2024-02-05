Pablo Carbonell: "Es una canción que habla sobre la amistad y yo no lo sabía"
El cantante, humorista y actor elige un clásico de Simon y Garfunkel como su tema favorito
MÁLAGA
En Buenas Tardes Málaga, invitamos a Pablo Carbonell a que nos cuente cual es su canción favorita. 'Fue una canción que me abrazó siendo muy niño y que escuchaba en un casette que tenía mimadre para dar clases de inglés'.
La canción es "Puente sobre aguas turbulentas" de Simon y Garfunkel. 'Trata sobre la amistad y yo no lo sabía. porque nop sabía inglés, y al escucharla me sentí abrazado'.
LETRA
When you're weary Feeling small When tears are in your eyes I will dry them all
I'm on your side When times get rough And friends just can't be found Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down
When you're down and out When you're on the street When evening falls so hard I will comfort you
I'll take your part When darkness comes And pain is all around Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down
Sail on, silver girl Sail on by Your time has come to shine All your dreams are on their way
See how they shine If you need a friend I'm sailing right behind Like a bridge over troubled water I will ease your mind Like a bridge over troubled water I will ease your mind