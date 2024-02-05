  • Lunes, 05 de febrero 2024
Pablo Carbonell: "Es una canción que habla sobre la amistad y yo no lo sabía"

El cantante, humorista y actor elige un clásico de Simon y Garfunkel como su tema favorito

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

Actualizado 19:39

En Buenas Tardes Málaga, invitamos a Pablo Carbonell a que nos cuente cual es su canción favorita. 'Fue una canción que me abrazó siendo muy niño y que escuchaba en un casette que tenía mimadre para dar clases de inglés'.

La canción es "Puente sobre aguas turbulentas" de Simon y Garfunkel. 'Trata sobre la amistad y yo no lo sabía. porque nop sabía inglés, y al escucharla me sentí abrazado'.

LETRA

When you're weary
Feeling small
When tears are in your eyes
I will dry them all

I'm on your side
When times get rough
And friends just can't be found
Like a bridge over troubled water
I will lay me down
Like a bridge over troubled water
I will lay me down

When you're down and out
When you're on the street
When evening falls so hard
I will comfort you

I'll take your part
When darkness comes
And pain is all around
Like a bridge over troubled water
I will lay me down
Like a bridge over troubled water
I will lay me down

Sail on, silver girl
Sail on by
Your time has come to shine
All your dreams are on their way

See how they shine
If you need a friend
I'm sailing right behind
Like a bridge over troubled water
I will ease your mind
Like a bridge over troubled water
I will ease your mind


