Fernando Colomo: "tiene un ritmo muy especial y es muy melancólica"

El cineasta Fernando Colomo se suma a poner el broche musical de Buenas Tardes Málaga en COPE Más Málaga con un tema de los Beatles.

'Creo que la compuso Paul McCartney y me gusta porque tiene un ritmo muy especial y es muy melancólica. Me llama la atención la letra porque es muy enigmática'.

"Eleanor Rigby" de los Beatles es la canción favorita de Fernando Colomo.

LETRA

Ah, look at all the lonely people

Ah, look at all the lonely people

Eleanor Rigby

Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been

Lives in a dream

Waits at the window

Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door

Who is it for?

All the lonely people

Where do they all come from?

All the lonely people

Where do they all belong?

Father McKenzie

Writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear

No one comes near

Look at him working

Darning his socks in the night when there's nobody there

What does he care?

All the lonely people

Where do they all come from?

All the lonely people

Where do they all belong?

Ah, look at all the lonely people

Ah, look at all the lonely people

Eleanor Rigby

Died in the church and was buried along with her name

Nobody came

Father McKenzie

Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave

No one was saved

All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)

Where do they all come from?

All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)

Where do they all belong?



