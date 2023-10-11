  • Miércoles, 11 de octubre 2023
Fernando Colomo: "tiene un ritmo muy especial y es muy melancólica"

"Eleanor Rigby" de los Beatles es la canción favorita del director de cine

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

El cineasta Fernando Colomo se suma a poner el broche musical de Buenas Tardes Málaga en COPE Más Málaga con un tema de los Beatles.

'Creo que la compuso Paul McCartney y me gusta porque tiene un ritmo muy especial y es muy melancólica. Me llama la atención la letra porque es muy enigmática'.

"Eleanor Rigby" de los Beatles es la canción favorita de Fernando Colomo.

LETRA

Ah, look at all the lonely peopleAh, look at all the lonely people
Eleanor RigbyPicks up the rice in the church where a wedding has beenLives in a dreamWaits at the windowWearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the doorWho is it for?
All the lonely peopleWhere do they all come from?All the lonely peopleWhere do they all belong?
Father McKenzieWriting the words of a sermon that no one will hearNo one comes nearLook at him workingDarning his socks in the night when there's nobody thereWhat does he care?
All the lonely peopleWhere do they all come from?All the lonely peopleWhere do they all belong?
Ah, look at all the lonely peopleAh, look at all the lonely people
Eleanor RigbyDied in the church and was buried along with her nameNobody cameFather McKenzieWiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the graveNo one was saved
All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)Where do they all come from?All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)Where do they all belong?


