BUENAS TARDES MÁLAGA
Fernando Colomo: "tiene un ritmo muy especial y es muy melancólica"
"Eleanor Rigby" de los Beatles es la canción favorita del director de cine
MÁLAGA
El cineasta Fernando Colomo se suma a poner el broche musical de Buenas Tardes Málaga en COPE Más Málaga con un tema de los Beatles.
'Creo que la compuso Paul McCartney y me gusta porque tiene un ritmo muy especial y es muy melancólica. Me llama la atención la letra porque es muy enigmática'.
LETRA
Ah, look at all the lonely people
Ah, look at all the lonely people
Ah, look at all the lonely people
Eleanor Rigby
Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been
Lives in a dream
Waits at the window
Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door
Who is it for?
Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been
Lives in a dream
Waits at the window
Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door
Who is it for?
All the lonely people
Where do they all come from?
All the lonely people
Where do they all belong?
Where do they all come from?
All the lonely people
Where do they all belong?
Father McKenzie
Writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear
No one comes near
Look at him working
Darning his socks in the night when there's nobody there
What does he care?
Writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear
No one comes near
Look at him working
Darning his socks in the night when there's nobody there
What does he care?
All the lonely people
Where do they all come from?
All the lonely people
Where do they all belong?
Where do they all come from?
All the lonely people
Where do they all belong?
Ah, look at all the lonely people
Ah, look at all the lonely people
Ah, look at all the lonely people
Eleanor Rigby
Died in the church and was buried along with her name
Nobody came
Father McKenzie
Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave
No one was saved
Died in the church and was buried along with her name
Nobody came
Father McKenzie
Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave
No one was saved
All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)
Where do they all come from?
All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)
Where do they all belong?
Where do they all come from?
All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)
Where do they all belong?
