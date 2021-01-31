COPE

Fútbol

LaLiga Santander

LaLiga Santander

      LaLiga Santander | 21ª jornada

      DIRECTO | Barcelona - Athletic de Bilbao; Umtiti, titular

      El Barça busca los tres puntos para empatar con el Real Madrid ante un Athletic que le derrotó en la final de la Supercopa de España.

      Camp Nou, escenario del Barcelona - Ferencvaros

      Redacción Deportes

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 19:57

      ESCUCHA EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO EL BARCELONA - ATHLETIC DE BILBAO

      YOUTUBE

      SSSSSSSS

      Once del Athletic:

      Once del Barcelona:

      Radio en directo COPE
      • item no encontrado

      En directo

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Reproducir
      Directo Tiempo de Juego

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Escuchar

      Recomendados