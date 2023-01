España cae ante Francia y acaba como segunda de grupo

Krakow (Poland), 22/01/2023.- Miguel Sanchez-Migallon (L) and Imanol Garcindia Alustiza (R) of Spain and Nicolas Tournates (C) of France in action during the 2023 IHF Men's Handball World Championship group I match between Spain and France at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland, 22 January 2023. (Balonmano, Francia, Polonia, España, Cracovia) EFE/EPA/Lukasz Gagulski POLAND OUT