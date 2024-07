Kamala Harris consigue el apoyo de suficientes delegados para garantizar su candidatura a la Casa Blanca

July 22, 2024, Washington, District Of Columbia, USA: United States Vice President Kamala Harris makes remarks during an event celebrating the 2023-2024 NCAA Championship teams on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 22, 2024. The Vice President's first task in formally securing the Democratic presidential nomination will be to corral her former congressional colleagues, newly emboldened after a successful pressure campaign to force their party's leader, Joe Biden, off the 2024 ballot,Image: 891492296, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ting Shen - Pool via CNP / Zuma Press / ContactoPhoto