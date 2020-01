De la Europa de los 28 a la Europa de los 27

Brussels (Belgium), 30/01/2020.- A woman holds a European flag and a Union Jack flag on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 30 January 2020. The city of Brussels is organizing the 'Brussels Calling' event to underline its long friendship with the British. The UK will leave the EU on 31 January 2020. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQSTEPHANIE LECOCQ