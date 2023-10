Armita Garavand, en muerte cerebral tras ser golpeada por la policía de Irán por no llevar velo

July 26, 2023, Khomeyni Shahr, Isfahan, Iran: A veiled Iranian woman walks past a shutter of a closed shop during a religious carnival marking Ashura on day eight of the Muslim holy month of Moharram in Khomeyni Shahr, near the city of Isfahan. Moharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered a sacred month for Muslims around the world. It is a time of mourning and reflection, particularly for Shi'ite Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.