Desestimada la demanda de plagio contra Shakira y Vives por la "La bicicleta"

epa05722278 Colombian singer and UNICEF Global Ambassador Shakira greets fans after receiving a Crystal Award during the Crystal Award Ceremony on the eve of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 16 January 2017. The annual meeting brings together business leaders, international political leaders and select intellectuals, to discuss the pressing issues facing the world. The overarching theme of the 2017 meeting, which takes place from 17 to 20 January, is 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership'. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON (MaxPPP TagID: epalivetwo503387.jpg) [Photo via MaxPPP]LAURENT GILLIERON