Three Spanish firemen are judged in Greece for human trafficking
They were arrested on January the 14th 2016 when they rescued refugees
Three Spanish firemen, Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre and Quique Rodríguez, are being trialled today in Greece. They are accused of human trafficking when they worked for the NGO Proemaid. The three of them were intercepted by the Greek authorities on January the 14th 2016, accused of helping migrants reach the coasts of Greece.
If found guilty, they will face sentences up to ten years in prison. Nevertheless, they feel confident they will be acquitted. The final decision of the court will be known in less than a week. A delegation of the Andalusian government and the city council of Seville has escorted the accused to show them the support of the Spanish institutions.
