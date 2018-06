Pablo Casado aspires to lead the Popular Party

Pablo Casado has announced his candidacy to preside the Popular Party. The current vice secretary of communication of the Popular Party has made his decision public via twitter. Afterwards, he gave a press conference in which he explained the reasons behind his resolution.

Casado aims to lead 'an exciting project for the future to recover the people who has gone to other parties', in a reference to Ciudadanos. He has shown his respect for the past leaders of the Party while revealing his intention to lead a profound renovation.

Pablo Casado is 37 years old. He was president of the Popular Party new generations -the youth organization of the Party- between 2005 and 2013. The Congress in which the new leader will be chosen will take place in July the 20th and 21st.