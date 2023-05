Los 5 momentos que nos deja el Papa Francisco tras su viaje a Hungría: "Den a los jóvenes un futuro de paz"

Budapest (Hungary), 28/04/2023.- Pope Francis addresses a meeting with representatives of the authorities, the civil society and the diplomatic corps in the former Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Hungary, 28 April 2023. Pope Francis is on an Apostolic Journey to Hungary from 28 to 30 April 2023. (Papa, Hungría) EFE/EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT