Toril: "Somos el equipo de Europa que más partidos lleva"

EFE

LONDON (United Kingdom), 26/03/2025.- Alberto Toril, Head Coach of Real Madrid, and players react after losing the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, 2nd leg soccer match between Arsenal WFC and Real Madrid Femenino, in London, Britain, 26 March 2025. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ISABEL INFANTES