Juanma Castaño desvela a qué le recuerda la selección de Luis de la Fuente: "Me da apuro"

Berlin (Germany), 15/06/2024.- Dani Carvajal of Spain celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal with his teammate Lamine Yamal who assisted the goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B match between Spain and Croatia in Berlin, Germany, 15 June 2024. (Croacia, Alemania, España) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH