Ángel García desvela los planes de Rafa Nadal para 2025: "Darse una oportunidad"

Paris (France), 21/05/2024.- Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during a training session open to the public on the Philippe Chatrier court at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 21 May 2024. The 123th French Open tennis tournament starts with its first round matches on 26 May 2024. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia, España) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON