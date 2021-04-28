Chris De Burgh es un cantante irlandés nacido en Argentina. En 1986 publicó "The Lady in Red", para su álbum "INTO THE NIGHT", convirtiéndose en un éxito internacional. Fue el álbum que lo estableció como una verdadera superestrella mundial. Vendió más de 8 millones de copias. El icónico sencillo 'The Lady In Red', alcanzó el número 1 en 47 países y aún gana regularmente premios ASCAP por ser una de las canciones más reproducidas del planeta.

Aunque aquí la mayoría lo recordemos solo por esta canción, en el Reino Unido ha tenido una carrera algo más extensa, incluso en EEUU, Noruega y Brasil.

"The Lady in Red" es realmente su esposa Diane, que vestía de color rojo el día que se conocieron.





I've never seen you looking

So lovely as you do tonight

I've never seen you shine so bright

I've never seen so many men ask you

If you wanted to dance

They're looking for a little romance given half a chance

And I have never seen that dress

You're wearing

Or the highlights in your hair

That catch your eyes

I have been blind

The lady in red is dancing with me

Cheek to cheek

There's nobody here

It's just you and me

It's where I want to be

But I hardly know this beauty by my side

I'll never forget the way you look tonight

I've never seen you looking

So gorgeous as you did tonight

I've never seen you shine so bright

You were amazing

I've never seen so many people

Wanting to be there by your side

And when you turned to me and smiled

It took my breath away

And I have never had such a feeling

Such a feeling of complete and utter love

As I do tonight

The lady in red is dancing with me

Cheek to cheek

There's nobody here

It's just you and me

It's where I want to be

But I hardly know this beauty by my side

I'll never forget the way you look tonight

I never will forget the way you look tonight

The lady in red, the lady in red

The lady in red, my lady in red

Chris De Burgh - The lady in red



