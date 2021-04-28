Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 10:50
Chris De Burgh es un cantante irlandés nacido en Argentina. En 1986 publicó "The Lady in Red", para su álbum "INTO THE NIGHT", convirtiéndose en un éxito internacional. Fue el álbum que lo estableció como una verdadera superestrella mundial. Vendió más de 8 millones de copias. El icónico sencillo 'The Lady In Red', alcanzó el número 1 en 47 países y aún gana regularmente premios ASCAP por ser una de las canciones más reproducidas del planeta.
Aunque aquí la mayoría lo recordemos solo por esta canción, en el Reino Unido ha tenido una carrera algo más extensa, incluso en EEUU, Noruega y Brasil.
"The Lady in Red" es realmente su esposa Diane, que vestía de color rojo el día que se conocieron.
I've never seen you looking
So lovely as you do tonight
I've never seen you shine so bright
I've never seen so many men ask you
If you wanted to dance
They're looking for a little romance given half a chance
And I have never seen that dress
You're wearing
Or the highlights in your hair
That catch your eyes
I have been blind
The lady in red is dancing with me
Cheek to cheek
There's nobody here
It's just you and me
It's where I want to be
But I hardly know this beauty by my side
I'll never forget the way you look tonight
I've never seen you looking
So gorgeous as you did tonight
I've never seen you shine so bright
You were amazing
I've never seen so many people
Wanting to be there by your side
And when you turned to me and smiled
It took my breath away
And I have never had such a feeling
Such a feeling of complete and utter love
As I do tonight
The lady in red is dancing with me
Cheek to cheek
There's nobody here
It's just you and me
It's where I want to be
But I hardly know this beauty by my side
I'll never forget the way you look tonight
I never will forget the way you look tonight
The lady in red, the lady in red
The lady in red, my lady in red
Chris De Burgh - The lady in red
Contenidos relacionados
En directo