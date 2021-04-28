COPE

Con Alicia Calleja y Jose Luis Peña

    CHRIS DE BURGH: The Lady In Red

    ¿Recuerdas cómo vestía tu pareja el día que os conocisteis?

    Chris De Burgh es un cantante irlandés nacido en Argentina. En 1986 publicó "The Lady in Red", para su álbum "INTO THE NIGHT", convirtiéndose en un éxito internacional. Fue el álbum que lo estableció como una verdadera superestrella mundial. Vendió más de 8 millones de copias. El icónico sencillo 'The Lady In Red', alcanzó el número 1 en 47 países y aún gana regularmente premios ASCAP por ser una de las canciones más reproducidas del planeta.

    Aunque aquí la mayoría lo recordemos solo por esta canción, en el Reino Unido ha tenido una carrera algo más extensa, incluso en EEUU, Noruega y Brasil.

    "The Lady in Red" es realmente su esposa Diane, que vestía de color rojo el día que se conocieron.


    I've never seen you looking
    So lovely as you do tonight
    I've never seen you shine so bright

    I've never seen so many men ask you
    If you wanted to dance
    They're looking for a little romance given half a chance
    And I have never seen that dress
    You're wearing
    Or the highlights in your hair
    That catch your eyes
    I have been blind

    The lady in red is dancing with me
    Cheek to cheek
    There's nobody here
    It's just you and me
    It's where I want to be
    But I hardly know this beauty by my side
    I'll never forget the way you look tonight

    I've never seen you looking
    So gorgeous as you did tonight
    I've never seen you shine so bright
    You were amazing

    I've never seen so many people
    Wanting to be there by your side
    And when you turned to me and smiled
    It took my breath away
    And I have never had such a feeling
    Such a feeling of complete and utter love
    As I do tonight

    The lady in red is dancing with me
    Cheek to cheek
    There's nobody here
    It's just you and me
    It's where I want to be
    But I hardly know this beauty by my side
    I'll never forget the way you look tonight

    I never will forget the way you look tonight
    The lady in red, the lady in red
    The lady in red, my lady in red

    Chris De Burgh - The lady in red


