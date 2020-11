La industria de la moda prevé recuperarse para finales de 2021

(201117) -- TONGXIANG, Nov. 17, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Customers shop in the knitwear market in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 17, 2020. Puyuan, the biggest knitwear center in China, gains its reputation as its knitwear trade volume accounts for over 60 percent of the country's total. Puyuan has been transforming and upgrading its knitwear manufacture in recent years, making it the most advanced industrial cluster of knitwear in the country.,Image: 569350164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xu Yu / Xinhua News / ContactoPhotoXu Yu / Xinhua News / ContactoPhoto