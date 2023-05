"Se dieron un susto de muerte": el motivo por el que el gran Canal de Venecia ha cambiado de color en un día

Venice (Italy), 28/05/2023.- A detailed view shows a patch of phosphorescent green liquid on the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy, 28 May 2023. On the morning of 28 May a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the waters of Venice, along the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge. Firefighters took water samples, while an urgent meeting between the police forces of the city was convened by the Prefect of Venice, as the cause is still unknown. (Incendio, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA