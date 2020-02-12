La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Young hearts run free’ de Candi Staton

Herrera en COPE
Este miércoles le cantamos al amor en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con 'Young hearts run free’ de Candi Staton.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hace muchos años, allá por el 76, el productor musical David Crawford le dijo a la intérprete Candi Staton: “¿qué tal te va, cómo andan tus amores?”. Y ella le dijo: “sabes, estoy con quien no quiero y lo estoy pasando mal”. A lo que él le dijo: “no te preocupes, te voy a hacer una canción”.
Y esa canción fue un número uno mundial: ‘Los jóvenes corazones corren libres’ (‘Young hearts run free’)
Mi mente debe ser libre, para aprender todo lo que pueda sobre mí
Voy a amarme por el resto de mis días
Porque los jóvenes corazones deben correr libre..."
What's the sense in sharing, this one and only life
Ending up, just another lost and lonely wife
You count up the years, and they will be filled with tears
Love only breaks up, to start over again
You'll get the babies, but you won't have your man
While he is busy loving, every woman that he can ("aahh haa")
Say I want to leave a thousand times a day
It's easier said that done
When I just can't break away ("just can't break away")
Young hearts, run free
Never be hung up, hung up like my man and me ("umm, my man and me")
Young hearts, to yourself be true
Don't be no fool with
When loving is all, there is ("say that don't love you")
It's high time just one crack at life
Who want to live in, trouble and strife
My mind must be free, to learn all I can about me
I'm gonna love me, for the rest of my days
Caress the babies every time they say
Self reservation is what's, really going on today ("aah, hooo")
Say I want to leave a thousand times a day
How can I turn loose
When I just can't break away ("just can't break away")
Young hearts, run free
Never be hung up, hung up like my man and me ("umm, my man and me")
Young hearts, to yourself be true
Don't be no fool with
When loving is all, there is ("say that don't love you")
Young hearts, run free
Never be hung up, hung up like my man and me ("umm, my man and me")
Young hearts, to yourself be true
Don't be no fool with
When loving is all, there is ("say that don't love you")
