    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna be the only one’ de Eternal y BBV Winans

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:18

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘I wanna be the only one’ de Eternal y BBV Winans.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    R&B Eternal, un grupo de blues británico con las norteamericanas BBV Winans en el 97 pegaron un pelotazo con este delicioso ‘I wanna be the only one’ (‘Yo quiero ser el único’)




    Letra de la canción ‘I wanna be the only one’


    Yes, I see you cryin'
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    And I feel your broken heart
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    I can feel you're hurting
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Still you choose to play the part

    If you let me be (if you let me be)
    I'll be all you need, all you need

    I wanna be the only one to hold you
    (Protect you from the rain)
    I wanna be the only one to soothe you
    (Erase all the pain)
    I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)
    I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

    Now you deserve a mansion (my lord you too)
    You can have the best of life
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    With all this I'll give you
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Uh, a pure love that gold can't buy

    If you take a chance (if you take a chance)
    I'll be worth the chance, worth the chance

    Oh, I wanna be the only one to hold you
    (Protect you from the rain)
    I wanna be the only one to soothe you
    (Erase all the pain)
    I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)
    I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

    If you let me be, yeah (if you let me be)
    I'll be all you need (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah), oh yeah
    If you take a chance, my love (if you take a chance)
    I'll be all that you have (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
    Oh my, if you just love me (if you just love me)
    You will gladly see I'm all you need, oh

    I wanna be the only one to hold you
    (Protect you from the rain)
    I wanna be the only one to soothe you
    (Erase all the pain)
    I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)
    Hey, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

    I wanna be the only one to hold you
    (Protect you from the rain)
    I wanna be the only one to soothe you (yeah)
    (Erase all the pain)
    Yes, I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)

    Hey, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)
    Yeah, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)
    Oh, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)
    The only one (yeah), the only one, the only one, ah (the only one I am)
    The only one (yeah), the only one, the only one (the only one I am)
    Mm, oh yeah, tell me, baby, oh...


