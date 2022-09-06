La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna be the only one’ de Eternal y BBV Winans

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘I wanna be the only one’ de Eternal y BBV Winans.

“Es la historia de una canción…

R&B Eternal, un grupo de blues británico con las norteamericanas BBV Winans en el 97 pegaron un pelotazo con este delicioso ‘I wanna be the only one’ (‘Yo quiero ser el único’)













Letra de la canción ‘I wanna be the only one’





Yes, I see you cryin'

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

And I feel your broken heart

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I can feel you're hurting

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Still you choose to play the part

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

If you let me be (if you let me be)

I'll be all you need, all you need

I wanna be the only one to hold you

(Protect you from the rain)

I wanna be the only one to soothe you

(Erase all the pain)

I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)

I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

Now you deserve a mansion (my lord you too)

You can have the best of life

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

With all this I'll give you

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Uh, a pure love that gold can't buy

If you take a chance (if you take a chance)

I'll be worth the chance, worth the chance

Oh, I wanna be the only one to hold you

(Protect you from the rain)

I wanna be the only one to soothe you

(Erase all the pain)

I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)

I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

If you let me be, yeah (if you let me be)

I'll be all you need (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah), oh yeah

If you take a chance, my love (if you take a chance)

I'll be all that you have (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh my, if you just love me (if you just love me)

You will gladly see I'm all you need, oh

I wanna be the only one to hold you

(Protect you from the rain)

I wanna be the only one to soothe you

(Erase all the pain)

I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)

Hey, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

I wanna be the only one to hold you

(Protect you from the rain)

I wanna be the only one to soothe you (yeah)

(Erase all the pain)

Yes, I wanna be the only one to love you, love you (over again)

Hey, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

Yeah, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

Oh, I wanna be the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

The only one (yeah), the only one, the only one, ah (the only one I am)

The only one (yeah), the only one, the only one (the only one I am)

Mm, oh yeah, tell me, baby, oh...





LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA





La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Strong enough’ de Cher



