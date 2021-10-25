La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Este fin de semana me contaba Ana Rosa Quintana que esta es su sección favorita de la radio en el mundo. Esta historia de una canción Jacques Pepino, se llamaba así realmente, con este ‘Saddle up’ que es ensillar el caballo en tu pony camino hacia el infierno.

Dedicada a todas las que madrugan como la reina televisiva de las mañanas que a estas horas ya está con el cuerpo dispuesto para ensillar el caballo de la comunicación”.

Letra de la canción ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Sit around and you will just cry

The first step is the longest when the wind is blowin' strongest

Check out from heartbreak hotel

Saddle up your horse and ride like hell

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Get on your high horse and ride

No use herding blues at rancho rauncho

Put on your sombrero an your poncho

Don’t stay where trouble will find you

Go, while the getting is good

You’ll find the end of a rainbow just as soon as you’ve understood

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Sit around and you will just cry

The first step is the longest when the wind is blowin' strongest

Check out from heartbreak hotel

Saddle up your horse and ride like hell

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Get on your high horse and ride

No use imitating the Lone Ranger

You don’t have to act just like a stranger

Hard times can easily drown you

Go, don’t let blues surround you

Good times are there for the taking

Hit the trail, there’s no mistaking

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Get on your high horse and ride

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Sit around and you will just cry

The first step is the longest when the windis blowin' strongest

Check out from heartbreak hotel

Saddle up your horse and ride like hell

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Get on your high horse and ride

Sit around…

Saddle up and ride your pony

Sit around and you’ll be lonley

Saddle up and make the dust fly

Sit around…

The first step…