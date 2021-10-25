COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Este fin de semana me contaba Ana Rosa Quintana que esta es su sección favorita de la radio en el mundo. Esta historia de una canción Jacques Pepino, se llamaba así realmente, con este ‘Saddle up’ que es ensillar el caballo en tu pony camino hacia el infierno.

    Dedicada a todas las que madrugan como la reina televisiva de las mañanas que a estas horas ya está con el cuerpo dispuesto para ensillar el caballo de la comunicación”.

    Letra de la canción ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie

    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Sit around and you will just cry
    The first step is the longest when the wind is blowin' strongest
    Check out from heartbreak hotel
    Saddle up your horse and ride like hell
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Get on your high horse and ride
    No use herding blues at rancho rauncho
    Put on your sombrero an your poncho
    Don’t stay where trouble will find you
    Go, while the getting is good
    You’ll find the end of a rainbow just as soon as you’ve understood
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Sit around and you will just cry
    The first step is the longest when the wind is blowin' strongest
    Check out from heartbreak hotel
    Saddle up your horse and ride like hell
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Get on your high horse and ride
    No use imitating the Lone Ranger
    You don’t have to act just like a stranger
    Hard times can easily drown you
    Go, don’t let blues surround you
    Good times are there for the taking
    Hit the trail, there’s no mistaking
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Get on your high horse and ride
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Sit around and you will just cry
    The first step is the longest when the windis blowin' strongest
    Check out from heartbreak hotel
    Saddle up your horse and ride like hell
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Get on your high horse and ride
    Sit around…
    Saddle up and ride your pony
    Sit around and you’ll be lonley
    Saddle up and make the dust fly
    Sit around…
    The first step…

