La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie

Este fin de semana me contaba Ana Rosa Quintana que esta es su sección favorita de la radio en el mundo. Esta historia de una canción Jacques Pepino, se llamaba así realmente, con este ‘Saddle up’ que es ensillar el caballo en tu pony camino hacia el infierno.
Dedicada a todas las que madrugan como la reina televisiva de las mañanas que a estas horas ya está con el cuerpo dispuesto para ensillar el caballo de la comunicación”.
Letra de la canción ‘Saddle Up’ de David Christie
Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Sit around and you will just cry The first step is the longest when the wind is blowin' strongest Check out from heartbreak hotel Saddle up your horse and ride like hell Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Get on your high horse and ride No use herding blues at rancho rauncho Put on your sombrero an your poncho Don’t stay where trouble will find you Go, while the getting is good You’ll find the end of a rainbow just as soon as you’ve understood Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Sit around and you will just cry The first step is the longest when the wind is blowin' strongest Check out from heartbreak hotel Saddle up your horse and ride like hell Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Get on your high horse and ride No use imitating the Lone Ranger You don’t have to act just like a stranger Hard times can easily drown you Go, don’t let blues surround you Good times are there for the taking Hit the trail, there’s no mistaking Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Get on your high horse and ride Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Sit around and you will just cry The first step is the longest when the windis blowin' strongest Check out from heartbreak hotel Saddle up your horse and ride like hell Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Get on your high horse and ride Sit around… Saddle up and ride your pony Sit around and you’ll be lonley Saddle up and make the dust fly Sit around… The first step…