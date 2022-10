En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Beryl’ de Mark Knopfler.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Es el genio de Glasgow, es Mark Knopfler. En 2015, su octavo disco en solitario contenía este homenaje a la escritora británica Beryl Bainbridge.









Letra de la canción ‘Beryl’ de Mark Knopfler





Beryl was on another level

When she got a Booker medal

She was dead in her grave

After all she gave

After all she gave

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Beryl, every time they'd overlook her

When they gave her a Booker

She was dead in her grave

After all she gave

After all she gave

It's all too late now

It's all too late now

It's too late, you dabblers, it's all too late

It's too late, you dabblers, it's all too late

Beryl, the tobacco overtook her

When they gave her a Booker

She was dead in her grave

After all she gave

After all she gave

It's all too late now

It's all too late now

It's too late, you dabblers, it's all too late

It's too late, you dabblers, it's all too late

Beryl was on another level

When she got a Booker medal

She was dead in her grave

After all she gave

After all she gave

After all she gave

After all she gave





LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA





La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Azzurro’ de Jaime Urrutia