La canción del día de Herrera: "Turn! Turn! Turn!" de The Byrds

1965, el señor Roger McGuinn de The Byrds toma prestada esta vieja canción de Pete Seeger y crea todo un himno generacional. "Hay tiempo para todo", canción que cobró vida, de nuevo, cuando fue incorporada a la banda sonora de "Forrest Gump".









Letra de "Turn! Turn! Turn!" de The Byrds

To every thing, turn, turn, turn

There is a season, turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time to be born, a time to die

A time to plant, a time to reap

A time to kill, a time to heal

A time to laugh, a time to weep

To everything, turn, turn, turn

There is a season, turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time to build up, a time to break down

A time to dance, a time to mourn

A time to cast away stones

A time to gather stones together

To everything, turn, turn, turn

There is a season, turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

A time of love, a time of hate

A time of war, a time of peace

A time you may embrace

A time to refrain from embracing

To everything, turn, turn, turn

There is a season, turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time to gain, a time to lose

A time to rend, a time to sew

A time for love, a time for hate

A time for peace, I swear it's not too late







