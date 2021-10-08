La canción del día de Herrera: "Turn! Turn! Turn!" de The Byrds

1965, el señor Roger McGuinn de The Byrds toma prestada esta vieja canción de Pete Seeger y crea todo un himno generacional. "Hay tiempo para todo", canción que cobró vida, de nuevo, cuando fue incorporada a la banda sonora de "Forrest Gump".
Letra de "Turn! Turn! Turn!" de The Byrds
To every thing, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven
A time to be born, a time to die A time to plant, a time to reap A time to kill, a time to heal A time to laugh, a time to weep
To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven
A time to build up, a time to break down A time to dance, a time to mourn A time to cast away stones A time to gather stones together
To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
A time of love, a time of hate A time of war, a time of peace A time you may embrace A time to refrain from embracing
To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven
A time to gain, a time to lose A time to rend, a time to sew A time for love, a time for hate A time for peace, I swear it's not too late
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado