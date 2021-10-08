COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Turn! Turn! Turn!" de The Byrds

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    1965, el señor Roger McGuinn de The Byrds toma prestada esta vieja canción de Pete Seeger y crea todo un himno generacional. "Hay tiempo para todo", canción que cobró vida, de nuevo, cuando fue incorporada a la banda sonora de "Forrest Gump".



    Letra de "Turn! Turn! Turn!" de The Byrds

    To every thing, turn, turn, turn
    There is a season, turn, turn, turn
    And a time to every purpose under heaven

    A time to be born, a time to die
    A time to plant, a time to reap
    A time to kill, a time to heal
    A time to laugh, a time to weep

    To everything, turn, turn, turn
    There is a season, turn, turn, turn
    And a time to every purpose under heaven

    A time to build up, a time to break down
    A time to dance, a time to mourn
    A time to cast away stones
    A time to gather stones together

    To everything, turn, turn, turn
    There is a season, turn, turn, turn
    And a time to every purpose under heaven

    A time of love, a time of hate
    A time of war, a time of peace
    A time you may embrace
    A time to refrain from embracing

    To everything, turn, turn, turn
    There is a season, turn, turn, turn
    And a time to every purpose under heaven

    A time to gain, a time to lose
    A time to rend, a time to sew
    A time for love, a time for hate
    A time for peace, I swear it's not too late



