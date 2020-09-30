La canción del día de Herrera: 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una banda llamada The Communards, la banda de Jimmy Somervill, que duró 3 o 4 años pero, oiga, en ese tiempo metió algunas canciones en las listas de éxito… como esta de Harold Melvin que luego popularizara Thelma Houston en los 70s. Don’t Leave Me This Way”.

Letra de la canción 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

Don't leave me this way

I can't survive, I can't stay alive

Without your love, no baby

Don't leave me this way

I can't exist, I will surely miss your tender kiss

So don't leave me this way

Oh, baby, my heart is full of love and desire for you

So come on down and do what you've got to do

You started this fire down in my soul

Now can't you see it's burning out of control

So come on down and satisfy the need in me

'Cause only your good loving can set me free

Don't leave me this way

I don't understand how I'm at your command

So baby please, so don't you leave me this way

Oh, baby, my heart is full of love and desire for you

So come on down and do what you've got to do

You started this fire down in my soul

Now can't you see it's burning out of control

So come on…