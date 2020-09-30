COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Una banda llamada The Communards, la banda de Jimmy Somervill, que duró 3 o 4 años pero, oiga, en ese tiempo metió algunas canciones en las listas de éxito… como esta de Harold Melvin que luego popularizara Thelma Houston en los 70s. Don’t Leave Me This Way”.

    Letra de la canción 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

    Don't leave me this way
    I can't survive, I can't stay alive
    Without your love, no baby

    Don't leave me this way
    I can't exist, I will surely miss your tender kiss
    So don't leave me this way

    Oh, baby, my heart is full of love and desire for you
    So come on down and do what you've got to do
    You started this fire down in my soul
    Now can't you see it's burning out of control
    So come on down and satisfy the need in me
    'Cause only your good loving can set me free

    Don't leave me this way
    I don't understand how I'm at your command
    So baby please, so don't you leave me this way

    Oh, baby, my heart is full of love and desire for you
    So come on down and do what you've got to do
    You started this fire down in my soul
    Now can't you see it's burning out of control
    So come on…

