La canción del día de Herrera: 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards

Una banda llamada The Communards, la banda de Jimmy Somervill, que duró 3 o 4 años pero, oiga, en ese tiempo metió algunas canciones en las listas de éxito… como esta de Harold Melvin que luego popularizara Thelma Houston en los 70s. Don’t Leave Me This Way”.
Letra de la canción 'Don't Leave Me This Way' de The Communards
Don't leave me this way I can't survive, I can't stay alive Without your love, no baby
Don't leave me this way I can't exist, I will surely miss your tender kiss So don't leave me this way
Oh, baby, my heart is full of love and desire for you So come on down and do what you've got to do You started this fire down in my soul Now can't you see it's burning out of control So come on down and satisfy the need in me 'Cause only your good loving can set me free
Don't leave me this way I don't understand how I'm at your command So baby please, so don't you leave me this way
Oh, baby, my heart is full of love and desire for you So come on down and do what you've got to do You started this fire down in my soul Now can't you see it's burning out of control So come on…
