'Away in a manger' de Nat King Cole

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 08:56
'Away in a manger' una antiquísima canción, en la voz de Nat King Cole, es el regalo que nos acerca Herrera este viernes.
"Lejos en un pesebre sin paja para la cuna, nació el Señor..." así comienza esta canción que algunos sitúan en Gran Bretaña, pero que otros afirman que es plenamente estadounidense y puede tener cerca de 200 años. Una conmovedora pieza de Navidad en la voz cálida y abrigada de Nat King Cole.
'Away in a manger'
Away in a manger, no crib for a bed
The little Lord Jesus lays down his sweet head
The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay
The little Lord Jesus
Asleep on the hay
The cattle are lowing
The baby awakes
But little Lord Jesus
No crying he makes
I love thee, Lord Jesus
Look down from the sky
And stay by my side till morning is nigh
Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask thee to stay
Close by me forever and love me, I pray
Bless all the dear children in thy tender care
And fit us for heaven to live with thee there
To live with thee there
Con este tema tan navideño, Herrera desea a todos una "Feliz Navidad"
Etiquetas