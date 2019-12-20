'Away in a manger' de Nat King Cole

'Away in a manger' una antiquísima canción, en la voz de Nat King Cole, es el regalo que nos acerca Herrera este viernes.

"Lejos en un pesebre sin paja para la cuna, nació el Señor..." así comienza esta canción que algunos sitúan en Gran Bretaña, pero que otros afirman que es plenamente estadounidense y puede tener cerca de 200 años. Una conmovedora pieza de Navidad en la voz cálida y abrigada de Nat King Cole.

'Away in a manger'

Away in a manger, no crib for a bed

The little Lord Jesus lays down his sweet head

The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay

The little Lord Jesus

Asleep on the hay

The cattle are lowing

The baby awakes

But little Lord Jesus

No crying he makes

I love thee, Lord Jesus

Look down from the sky

And stay by my side till morning is nigh

Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask thee to stay

Close by me forever and love me, I pray

Bless all the dear children in thy tender care

And fit us for heaven to live with thee there

To live with thee there

Con este tema tan navideño, Herrera desea a todos una "Feliz Navidad"