La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Do you know the way to San Jose?’ de Dionne Warwick

En la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' recordamos uno de los grandes éxitos de Dionne Warwick: ‘Do you know the way to San Jose?’
“Es la historia de una canción…
Burt Bacharach se la hizo para ella, su mujer amada Dionne Warwick y a Dionne Warwick no le gustó. Decía que era una canción muy tonta pero resultó ser su gran éxito junto con heras l… y alguna más. ¿Tú conoces el camino a San José? (“Do you know the way to San Jose?”).
¿De verdad tú quieres volver a San José?. Una pequeña lección de clase, una vez más, del gran Burt Bacharach acompañado por Hal David y la voz fascinante de Dionne Warwick.
Do you know the way to San Jose?
I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way
Do you know the way to San Jose?
I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose
L.A. is a great big freeway
Put a hundred down and buy a car
In a week, maybe two, they'll make you a star
Weeks turn into years. How quick they pass
And all the stars that never were
Are parking cars and pumping gas
You can really breathe in San Jose
They've got a lot of space. There'll be a place where I can stay
I was born and raised in San Jose
I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose
Fame and fortune is a magnet
It can pull you far away from home
With a dream in your heart you're never alone
Dreams turn into dust and blow away
And there you are without a friend
You pack your car and ride away
I've got lots of friends in San Jose
Do you know the way to San Jose?
I've got lots of friends in San Jose
Do you know the way to San Jose?
Can't wait to get back to San Jose
