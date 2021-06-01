COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 07:33

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    También otra que hay que contar es la de Tony Orlando, una banda estadounidense aquella que cantaba lo de ‘Ata una cinta al viejo roble’, etc, ect.

    Bueno tuvieron algunos éxitos importantes como este : ‘Knock three times’ (‘Llama tres veces’) que está dedicado a la vecina de abajo y quería saber si le gustaba o no y si te gusto, si tienes interés en mí da tres escobazos en el techo o toca un poquito la tubería. Es una cosa muy fresquita para una mañana de martes

    Letra de la canción : ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn

    Hey, girl, whatcha doin' down there?
    Dancin' alone every night
    While I live right above you

    I can hear your music playing
    I can feel your body swaying
    One floor below me
    You don't even know me
    I love you

    Oh, my darling
    Knock three times
    On the ceiling if you want me
    Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
    If the answer is no

    Oh, my sweetness
    Means you'll meet me in the hallway
    Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe
    Means you ain't gonna show

    If you look out your window tonight
    Pulling the string with the note
    That's attached to my heart

    Read how many times I saw you
    How in my silence, I adore you
    And only in my dreams did that wall
    Between us come apart

    Oh, my darling
    Knock three times
    On the ceiling if you want me
    Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
    If the answer is no

    Oh, my sweetness
    Means you'll meet me in the hallway
    Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe
    Means you ain't gonna show

    Whoa, I can hear the music playing
    I can feel your body swaying
    One floor below me
    You don't even know me
    I love you

    Oh, my darling
    Knock three times
    On the ceiling if you want me
    Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe
    If the answer is no (I love you, I love you, I love you)

    Oh, my sweetness
    Means you'll meet me in the hallway
    Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
    Means you ain't gonna show

