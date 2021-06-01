La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn.

“Es la historia de una canción…

También otra que hay que contar es la de Tony Orlando, una banda estadounidense aquella que cantaba lo de ‘Ata una cinta al viejo roble’, etc, ect.

Bueno tuvieron algunos éxitos importantes como este : ‘Knock three times’ (‘Llama tres veces’) que está dedicado a la vecina de abajo y quería saber si le gustaba o no y si te gusto, si tienes interés en mí da tres escobazos en el techo o toca un poquito la tubería. Es una cosa muy fresquita para una mañana de martes

Letra de la canción : ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn

Hey, girl, whatcha doin' down there?

Dancin' alone every night

While I live right above you

I can hear your music playing

I can feel your body swaying

One floor below me

You don't even know me

I love you

Oh, my darling

Knock three times

On the ceiling if you want me

Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe

If the answer is no

Oh, my sweetness

Means you'll meet me in the hallway

Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe

Means you ain't gonna show

If you look out your window tonight

Pulling the string with the note

That's attached to my heart

Read how many times I saw you

How in my silence, I adore you

And only in my dreams did that wall

Between us come apart

Oh, my darling

Knock three times

On the ceiling if you want me

Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe

If the answer is no

Oh, my sweetness

Means you'll meet me in the hallway

Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe

Means you ain't gonna show

Whoa, I can hear the music playing

I can feel your body swaying

One floor below me

You don't even know me

I love you

Oh, my darling

Knock three times

On the ceiling if you want me

Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe

If the answer is no (I love you, I love you, I love you)

Oh, my sweetness

Means you'll meet me in the hallway

Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe

Means you ain't gonna show

