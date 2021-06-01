La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn.
“Es la historia de una canción…
También otra que hay que contar es la de Tony Orlando, una banda estadounidense aquella que cantaba lo de ‘Ata una cinta al viejo roble’, etc, ect.
Bueno tuvieron algunos éxitos importantes como este : ‘Knock three times’ (‘Llama tres veces’) que está dedicado a la vecina de abajo y quería saber si le gustaba o no y si te gusto, si tienes interés en mí da tres escobazos en el techo o toca un poquito la tubería. Es una cosa muy fresquita para una mañana de martes
Hey, girl, whatcha doin' down there?
Dancin' alone every night
While I live right above you
I can hear your music playing
I can feel your body swaying
One floor below me
You don't even know me
I love you
Oh, my darling
Knock three times
On the ceiling if you want me
Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
If the answer is no
Oh, my sweetness
Means you'll meet me in the hallway
Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe
Means you ain't gonna show
If you look out your window tonight
Pulling the string with the note
That's attached to my heart
Read how many times I saw you
How in my silence, I adore you
And only in my dreams did that wall
Between us come apart
Oh, my darling
Knock three times
On the ceiling if you want me
Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
If the answer is no
Oh, my sweetness
Means you'll meet me in the hallway
Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe
Means you ain't gonna show
Whoa, I can hear the music playing
I can feel your body swaying
One floor below me
You don't even know me
I love you
Oh, my darling
Knock three times
On the ceiling if you want me
Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe
If the answer is no (I love you, I love you, I love you)
Oh, my sweetness
Means you'll meet me in the hallway
Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
Means you ain't gonna show
