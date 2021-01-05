La canción del día de Herrera: "Could She Be Mine" de Donny Osmond

"Donny Osmond es ídolo de adolescentes junto a sus hermanos, un tipo con mucha clase" comienza Carlos Herrera al presentar la canción de este martes, 5 de enero, vísperas de Reyes Magos.

The Osmond que lo integraba Donny con sus cuatro hermanos mayores cosecharon muchos éxitos en los años 70 con éxitos como "Go Away Little Girl" o "Puppy Love", sin olvidar este "Could She Be Mine" ( "Esta chica podría ser mía").

Been there dreaming, helps to pass the time

Got to thinking 'bout this girl that could be mine

She’s got everything, mm But I don’t think, she even knows

All the while inside my love for her still grows

I want everything, she’s got everything

She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren

She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again

She could be perfect to love, simply divine

Could she be mine, ooh

From my window, I can see her place

I know her silhouette so well that I could trace

Every curve & line

Seems a crazy way, to pass my time away

Listing clothes that she would wear to work that day

How she looks so fine, wishing she was mine

She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren

She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again

She could be perfect to love, simply divine

Could she be mine

Could I be just what she needs, am I fooling myself

She would ever choose me instead of anyone else

Could it be that our fate, is inter twined

Could she be mine

I asked my best friend, if he thought she could be mine

He just laughed, I didn’t take it as a positive sign

His advice was «man, she’s way out of your league

She’s the sun, and the moon, she is shining. .. .for me»

She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren

She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again

She could be perfect to love, simply divine

Could she be mine, ooh yeah yeah

I am just what she needs, am I fooling myself

She would ever choose me instead of anyone else

Could it be that our fate, is inter twined

Could she be mine, Ooh. . .ooh mine. .. yeah

Could she be mine, mmm

All mine

Ella podría ser mía

Estado allí soñando, ayuda a pasar el tiempo

Tengo que pensar acerca de esta chica que podría ser mía

Ella tiene todo, mm. Pero no creo, ella incluso sabe

Mientras tanto, mi amor por ella sigue creciendo

Quiero todo, ella tiene todo

Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren

Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez

Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina

Podría ser ella mía, ooh

Desde mi ventana, puedo ver su lugar

Conozco su silueta tan bien que podría rastrear

Cada curva y línea

Parece una manera loca, pasar mi tiempo lejos

Listado de ropa que usaría para trabajar ese día

Cómo se ve tan bien, deseando que fuera mía

Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren

Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez

Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina

¿Podría ser ella mía?

¿Podría ser justo lo que ella necesita, me estoy engañando a mí mismo?

Ella alguna vez me elegiría a mí en lugar de a cualquier otra persona

Podría ser que nuestro destino esté entrelazado

¿Podría ser ella mía?

Le pregunté a mi mejor amiga, si él pensaba que ella podría ser mía

Él solo se rió, no lo tomé como un signo positivo

Su consejo fue «hombre, ella está fuera de tu alcance»

Ella es el sol, y la luna, ella está brillando. .. .para mi"

Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren

Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez

Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina

Podría ser ella mía, ooh si, si

Soy justo lo que ella necesita, ¿me estoy engañando a mí mismo?

Ella alguna vez me elegiría a mí en lugar de a cualquier otra persona

Podría ser que nuestro destino esté entrelazado

Podría ser ella mía, Ooh. . Oh, mío .. sí

Podría ser ella mía, mmm

Todo mío