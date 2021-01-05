La canción del día de Herrera: "Could She Be Mine" de Donny Osmond

Herrera en COPE
"Donny Osmond es ídolo de adolescentes junto a sus hermanos, un tipo con mucha clase" comienza Carlos Herrera al presentar la canción de este martes, 5 de enero, vísperas de Reyes Magos.
The Osmond que lo integraba Donny con sus cuatro hermanos mayores cosecharon muchos éxitos en los años 70 con éxitos como "Go Away Little Girl" o "Puppy Love", sin olvidar este "Could She Be Mine" ( "Esta chica podría ser mía").
Been there dreaming, helps to pass the time
Got to thinking 'bout this girl that could be mine
She’s got everything, mm But I don’t think, she even knows
All the while inside my love for her still grows
I want everything, she’s got everything
She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again
She could be perfect to love, simply divine
Could she be mine, ooh
From my window, I can see her place
I know her silhouette so well that I could trace
Every curve & line
Seems a crazy way, to pass my time away
Listing clothes that she would wear to work that day
How she looks so fine, wishing she was mine
She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again
She could be perfect to love, simply divine
Could she be mine
Could I be just what she needs, am I fooling myself
She would ever choose me instead of anyone else
Could it be that our fate, is inter twined
Could she be mine
I asked my best friend, if he thought she could be mine
He just laughed, I didn’t take it as a positive sign
His advice was «man, she’s way out of your league
She’s the sun, and the moon, she is shining. .. .for me»
She could be Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
She could be reincarnated as Hepburn again
She could be perfect to love, simply divine
Could she be mine, ooh yeah yeah
I am just what she needs, am I fooling myself
She would ever choose me instead of anyone else
Could it be that our fate, is inter twined
Could she be mine, Ooh. . .ooh mine. .. yeah
Could she be mine, mmm
All mine
Estado allí soñando, ayuda a pasar el tiempo
Tengo que pensar acerca de esta chica que podría ser mía
Ella tiene todo, mm. Pero no creo, ella incluso sabe
Mientras tanto, mi amor por ella sigue creciendo
Quiero todo, ella tiene todo
Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez
Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina
Podría ser ella mía, ooh
Desde mi ventana, puedo ver su lugar
Conozco su silueta tan bien que podría rastrear
Cada curva y línea
Parece una manera loca, pasar mi tiempo lejos
Listado de ropa que usaría para trabajar ese día
Cómo se ve tan bien, deseando que fuera mía
Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez
Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina
¿Podría ser ella mía?
¿Podría ser justo lo que ella necesita, me estoy engañando a mí mismo?
Ella alguna vez me elegiría a mí en lugar de a cualquier otra persona
Podría ser que nuestro destino esté entrelazado
¿Podría ser ella mía?
Le pregunté a mi mejor amiga, si él pensaba que ella podría ser mía
Él solo se rió, no lo tomé como un signo positivo
Su consejo fue «hombre, ella está fuera de tu alcance»
Ella es el sol, y la luna, ella está brillando. .. .para mi"
Ella podría ser Bardot & Monroe, Sophia Loren
Ella podría reencarnarse como Hepburn otra vez
Ella podría ser perfecta para amar, simplemente divina
Podría ser ella mía, ooh si, si
Soy justo lo que ella necesita, ¿me estoy engañando a mí mismo?
Ella alguna vez me elegiría a mí en lugar de a cualquier otra persona
Podría ser que nuestro destino esté entrelazado
Podría ser ella mía, Ooh. . Oh, mío .. sí
Podría ser ella mía, mmm
Todo mío
