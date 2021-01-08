La canción del día de Herrera: "Better Together" de Jack Hohnson

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Jack Johnson es un cantante hawaiano de los que guitarra en mano da tan buen rollo con su música, una música que invita a estar junto a la persona que más nos guste con su "Better Together"
Una apuesta musical para este viernes y para todo el fin de semana que va a estar condicionado por la borrasca Filomena que nos va a dejar a casi toda España cubierta de nieve.
Better Together
There's no combination of words I could put on the back of a postcard
No song that I could sing but I can try for your heart
Our dreams and they are made out of real things
Like a shoebox of photographs with sepia-toned loving
Love is the answer at least for most of the questions in my heart
Why are we here? And where do we go? And how come it's so hard?
It's not always easy, and sometimes life can be deceiving
I'll tell you one thing, it's always better when we're together
Hum, it's always better when we're together
Yeah, we'll look at the stars when we're together
Well, it's always better when we're together
Yeah, it's always better when we're together
And all of these moments just might find their way into my dreams tonight
But I know that they'll be gone when the morning light sings
Or brings new things for tomorrow night you see
That they'll be gone too, too many things I have to do
But if all of these dreams might find their way into my day to day scene
I'd be under the impression I was somewhere in between
With only two, just me and you, not so many things we got to do
Or places we got to be, we'll sit beneath the mango tree now
Yeah, it's always better when we're together
Hum, we're somewhere in between together
Well, it's always better when we're together
Yeah, it's always better when we're together
I believe in memories they look so, so pretty when I sleep
And now when, when I wake up, you look so pretty sleeping next to me
But there is not enough time
And there is no song I could sing
And there is no combination of words I could say
But I will still tell you one thing
We're better together
Mejor Juntos
No hay combinación de palabras que pueda poner en la parte posterior de una postal
No hay canción que pueda cantar pero puedo intentar por tu corazón
Nuestros sueños y están hechos de cosas reales
Como una caja de zapatos de fotografías con tonos sepia-cariñosos
El amor es la respuesta al menos para la mayoría de las preguntas en mi corazón
¿Por qué estamos aquí? ¿Y dónde vamos? ¿Y por qué es tan difícil?
No siempre es fácil, y a veces la vida puede ser engañosa
Te diré una cosa, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Hum... Siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Sí, miraremos las estrellas cuando estemos juntos
Bueno, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Y todos estos momentos podrían encontrar su camino en mis sueños esta noche
Pero sé que se irán cuando la luz de la mañana cante
O trae cosas nuevas para mañana por la noche
Que ellos también se habrán ido, demasiadas cosas que tengo que hacer
Pero si todos estos sueños pueden llegar a mi escena del día a día
Estaría bajo la impresión de que estaba en algún lugar entre
Con sólo dos, solo tú y yo, no tantas cosas que tenemos que hacer
O lugares en los que tenemos que estar, nos sentaremos bajo el árbol de mango ahora
Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Hum... estamos en algún lugar en el medio juntos
Bueno, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
Creo en los recuerdos que se ven tan, tan bonitos cuando duermo
Y ahora cuando, cuando me despierto, te ves tan bonita durmiendo junto a mí
Pero no hay tiempo suficiente
Y no hay ninguna canción que pueda cantar
Y no hay combinación de palabras que pueda decir
Pero todavía te diré una cosa
Estamos mejor juntos
