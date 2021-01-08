COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Better Together" de Jack Hohnson

    Jack Johnson es un cantante hawaiano de los que guitarra en mano da tan buen rollo con su música, una música que invita a estar junto a la persona que más nos guste con su "Better Together"

    Una apuesta musical para este viernes y para todo el fin de semana que va a estar condicionado por la borrasca Filomena que nos va a dejar a casi toda España cubierta de nieve.

    Better Together
    There's no combination of words I could put on the back of a postcard
    No song that I could sing but I can try for your heart
    Our dreams and they are made out of real things
    Like a shoebox of photographs with sepia-toned loving
    Love is the answer at least for most of the questions in my heart
    Why are we here? And where do we go? And how come it's so hard?
    It's not always easy, and sometimes life can be deceiving
    I'll tell you one thing, it's always better when we're together

    Hum, it's always better when we're together
    Yeah, we'll look at the stars when we're together
    Well, it's always better when we're together
    Yeah, it's always better when we're together

    And all of these moments just might find their way into my dreams tonight
    But I know that they'll be gone when the morning light sings
    Or brings new things for tomorrow night you see
    That they'll be gone too, too many things I have to do
    But if all of these dreams might find their way into my day to day scene
    I'd be under the impression I was somewhere in between
    With only two, just me and you, not so many things we got to do
    Or places we got to be, we'll sit beneath the mango tree now

    Yeah, it's always better when we're together
    Hum, we're somewhere in between together
    Well, it's always better when we're together
    Yeah, it's always better when we're together

    I believe in memories they look so, so pretty when I sleep
    And now when, when I wake up, you look so pretty sleeping next to me
    But there is not enough time
    And there is no song I could sing
    And there is no combination of words I could say
    But I will still tell you one thing
    We're better together

    Mejor Juntos
    No hay combinación de palabras que pueda poner en la parte posterior de una postal
    No hay canción que pueda cantar pero puedo intentar por tu corazón
    Nuestros sueños y están hechos de cosas reales
    Como una caja de zapatos de fotografías con tonos sepia-cariñosos
    El amor es la respuesta al menos para la mayoría de las preguntas en mi corazón
    ¿Por qué estamos aquí? ¿Y dónde vamos? ¿Y por qué es tan difícil?
    No siempre es fácil, y a veces la vida puede ser engañosa
    Te diré una cosa, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

    Hum... Siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
    Sí, miraremos las estrellas cuando estemos juntos
    Bueno, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
    Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

    Y todos estos momentos podrían encontrar su camino en mis sueños esta noche
    Pero sé que se irán cuando la luz de la mañana cante
    O trae cosas nuevas para mañana por la noche
    Que ellos también se habrán ido, demasiadas cosas que tengo que hacer
    Pero si todos estos sueños pueden llegar a mi escena del día a día
    Estaría bajo la impresión de que estaba en algún lugar entre
    Con sólo dos, solo tú y yo, no tantas cosas que tenemos que hacer
    O lugares en los que tenemos que estar, nos sentaremos bajo el árbol de mango ahora

    Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
    Hum... estamos en algún lugar en el medio juntos
    Bueno, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos
    Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

    Creo en los recuerdos que se ven tan, tan bonitos cuando duermo
    Y ahora cuando, cuando me despierto, te ves tan bonita durmiendo junto a mí
    Pero no hay tiempo suficiente
    Y no hay ninguna canción que pueda cantar
    Y no hay combinación de palabras que pueda decir
    Pero todavía te diré una cosa
    Estamos mejor juntos

