La canción del día de Herrera: "Better Together" de Jack Hohnson

Jack Johnson es un cantante hawaiano de los que guitarra en mano da tan buen rollo con su música, una música que invita a estar junto a la persona que más nos guste con su "Better Together"

Una apuesta musical para este viernes y para todo el fin de semana que va a estar condicionado por la borrasca Filomena que nos va a dejar a casi toda España cubierta de nieve.

Better Together

There's no combination of words I could put on the back of a postcard

No song that I could sing but I can try for your heart

Our dreams and they are made out of real things

Like a shoebox of photographs with sepia-toned loving

Love is the answer at least for most of the questions in my heart

Why are we here? And where do we go? And how come it's so hard?

It's not always easy, and sometimes life can be deceiving

I'll tell you one thing, it's always better when we're together

Hum, it's always better when we're together

Yeah, we'll look at the stars when we're together

Well, it's always better when we're together

Yeah, it's always better when we're together

And all of these moments just might find their way into my dreams tonight

But I know that they'll be gone when the morning light sings

Or brings new things for tomorrow night you see

That they'll be gone too, too many things I have to do

But if all of these dreams might find their way into my day to day scene

I'd be under the impression I was somewhere in between

With only two, just me and you, not so many things we got to do

Or places we got to be, we'll sit beneath the mango tree now

Yeah, it's always better when we're together

Hum, we're somewhere in between together

Well, it's always better when we're together

Yeah, it's always better when we're together

I believe in memories they look so, so pretty when I sleep

And now when, when I wake up, you look so pretty sleeping next to me

But there is not enough time

And there is no song I could sing

And there is no combination of words I could say

But I will still tell you one thing

We're better together

Mejor Juntos

No hay combinación de palabras que pueda poner en la parte posterior de una postal

No hay canción que pueda cantar pero puedo intentar por tu corazón

Nuestros sueños y están hechos de cosas reales

Como una caja de zapatos de fotografías con tonos sepia-cariñosos

El amor es la respuesta al menos para la mayoría de las preguntas en mi corazón

¿Por qué estamos aquí? ¿Y dónde vamos? ¿Y por qué es tan difícil?

No siempre es fácil, y a veces la vida puede ser engañosa

Te diré una cosa, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Hum... Siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Sí, miraremos las estrellas cuando estemos juntos

Bueno, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Y todos estos momentos podrían encontrar su camino en mis sueños esta noche

Pero sé que se irán cuando la luz de la mañana cante

O trae cosas nuevas para mañana por la noche

Que ellos también se habrán ido, demasiadas cosas que tengo que hacer

Pero si todos estos sueños pueden llegar a mi escena del día a día

Estaría bajo la impresión de que estaba en algún lugar entre

Con sólo dos, solo tú y yo, no tantas cosas que tenemos que hacer

O lugares en los que tenemos que estar, nos sentaremos bajo el árbol de mango ahora

Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Hum... estamos en algún lugar en el medio juntos

Bueno, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Sí, siempre es mejor cuando estamos juntos

Creo en los recuerdos que se ven tan, tan bonitos cuando duermo

Y ahora cuando, cuando me despierto, te ves tan bonita durmiendo junto a mí

Pero no hay tiempo suficiente

Y no hay ninguna canción que pueda cantar

Y no hay combinación de palabras que pueda decir

Pero todavía te diré una cosa

Estamos mejor juntos