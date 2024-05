Arancha Rodríguez desvela la despedida especial que prepara el Real Madrid para Toni Kroos

Madrid, Spain. 17th July 2014 -- Florentino Perez (C), president of Real Madrid CF and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos (R), holding the shirt with the number 8 from today the German wheel will wear for the next six seasons after signing for Real Madrid. -- The Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, recent world champion in Brazil 2014, will play for the next six seasons at Real Madrid CF. Kroos, who just proclaimed world champion with Germany in Brazil 2014, has been featured on the Royal Box Bernabeu.