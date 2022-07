Alerta naranja por temperaturas de hasta 41 grados

epa02235059 A lot of water is being consumed at high temperatures of around 34 degree Celsius in Berlin, Germany on 3 July 2010. The weather will cool down slightly during the next couple of days but the next hot spell is already on it's way. With peak values of between 27 degree Celsius in the West and 32 degree Celsius in the East on Sunday 4 July, the German Meterological Service DWD expect the heat to be slightly more bearable than the days before. On Monday and Tuesday it will be noticabely cooler than on Saturday 3 July with temperatures of up to 25 degree Celsius in the North and 31 degree Celsius in the South. 'During the second half of the week the temperatures will climb back up' sais DWD meterologist Paetzold on 3 July 2010 in Offenbach, 'summer apparently has really gained momentum'. EPA/WOLFGANG?KUMM