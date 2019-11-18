ABC

Jornada 16 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

SÁBADO 16 DE NOVIEMBRE

13:00 HORAS FUENALABRADA 3 HUESCA 2

16:00 HORAS EXTREMADURA 2 DEPORTIVO 0

18:30 HORAS ELCHE 1 ALMERÍA 1

18:30 HORAS NUMANCIA 2 RAYO VALLECANO 2

21:00 HORAS ZARAGOZA 0 ALBACETE 1

DOMINGO 17 DE NOVIEMBRE

12:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA 1 GIRONA 1

14:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN 1 MÁLAGA 0

16:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO 0 SPORTING DE GIJÓN 0

18:30 HORAS LUGO 1 RACING DE SANTANDER 1

18:30 HORAS MIRANDÉS 2 LAS PALMAS 1

21:00 HORAS TENERIFE 1 CÁDIZ 1

