Jornada 16 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
LIGA SMARTBANK
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 10:47
SÁBADO 16 DE NOVIEMBRE
13:00 HORAS FUENALABRADA 3 HUESCA 2
16:00 HORAS EXTREMADURA 2 DEPORTIVO 0
18:30 HORAS ELCHE 1 ALMERÍA 1
18:30 HORAS NUMANCIA 2 RAYO VALLECANO 2
21:00 HORAS ZARAGOZA 0 ALBACETE 1
DOMINGO 17 DE NOVIEMBRE
12:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA 1 GIRONA 1
14:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN 1 MÁLAGA 0
16:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO 0 SPORTING DE GIJÓN 0
18:30 HORAS LUGO 1 RACING DE SANTANDER 1
18:30 HORAS MIRANDÉS 2 LAS PALMAS 1
21:00 HORAS TENERIFE 1 CÁDIZ 1