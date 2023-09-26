BUENAS TARDES MÁLAGA
Descubre cuál es la canción favorita de Carlos Herrera
Se trata de una maravillosa versión de un viejo tema de los Eagles
MÁLAGA
Actualizado 25 sep 2023
Herrera conoce dos versiones del tema "New kid in town" y no ha elegido la más popular. 'La compusieron para el famoso disco de los Eagles, "Hotel California" y en la composición tuvo que ver JD Souther, que hace una versión con una gran finura, elegancia y sencillez'.
Dice Herrera que la canción le trae recuerdos del verano de 1977, cuando era mucho más joven.
LETRA
There's talk on the street it sounds so familiar
Great expectations everybody's watching you
People you meet they all seem to know you
Even your old friends treat you like you're something new
Johnny come lately
The new kid in town
Everybody loves you
So don't let them down
You look in her eyes the music begins to play
Hopeless romantics here we go again
But after awhile you're lookin' the other way
It's those restless hearts that never mend
Oh
Johnny come lately
The new kid in town
Will she still love you?
When you're not around...
There's so many things you should have told her
But night after night you're willing to hold her just hold her
Tears on your shoulder
There's talk on the street it's there to remind you
Doesn't really matter which side you're on
You're walking away and they're talking behind you
They will never forget you 'til somebody new comes along
Where you been lately?
There's a new kid in town
Everybody loves him don't they?
(A-a-h...) And he's holding her
And you're still around...
Oh, my-my
There's a new kid in town
Just another new kid in town...
(Ooh hoo)
Everybody's talking 'bout
The new kid in town
(Ooh hoo)
(Ooh hoo) Everybody's walking like
The new kid in town
(Ooh hoo)
There's a new kid in town
I don't want to hear it
Everybody's talking
