  Martes, 26 de septiembre 2023
Descubre cuál es la canción favorita de Carlos Herrera

Se trata de una maravillosa versión de un viejo tema de los Eagles

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

MÁLAGA

Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 25 sep 2023

Herrera conoce dos versiones del tema "New kid in town" y no ha elegido la más popular. 'La compusieron para el famoso disco de los Eagles, "Hotel California" y en la composición tuvo que ver JD Souther, que hace una versión con una gran finura, elegancia y sencillez'.

Dice Herrera que la canción le trae recuerdos del verano de 1977, cuando era mucho más joven.

LETRA

There's talk on the street it sounds so familiarGreat expectations everybody's watching youPeople you meet they all seem to know youEven your old friends treat you like you're something new
Johnny come latelyThe new kid in townEverybody loves youSo don't let them down
You look in her eyes the music begins to playHopeless romantics here we go againBut after awhile you're lookin' the other wayIt's those restless hearts that never mend
OhJohnny come latelyThe new kid in townWill she still love you?
When you're not around...There's so many things you should have told herBut night after night you're willing to hold her just hold herTears on your shoulder
There's talk on the street it's there to remind youDoesn't really matter which side you're onYou're walking away and they're talking behind youThey will never forget you 'til somebody new comes along
Where you been lately?There's a new kid in townEverybody loves him don't they?(A-a-h...) And he's holding herAnd you're still around...
Oh, my-myThere's a new kid in townJust another new kid in town...(Ooh hoo)
Everybody's talking 'boutThe new kid in town(Ooh hoo)(Ooh hoo) Everybody's walking like
The new kid in town(Ooh hoo)There's a new kid in townI don't want to hear itThere's a new kid in town
I don't want to hear itThere's a new kid in townThere's a new kid in townThere's a new kid in townEverybody's talkingThere's a new kid in townPeople started walkingThere's a new kid in townH-m-m-m h-m-mThere's a new kid in townH-m-m-m h-m-mThere's a new kid in townThere's a new kid


