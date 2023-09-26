Descubre cuál es la canción favorita de Carlos Herrera

Herrera conoce dos versiones del tema "New kid in town" y no ha elegido la más popular. 'La compusieron para el famoso disco de los Eagles, "Hotel California" y en la composición tuvo que ver JD Souther, que hace una versión con una gran finura, elegancia y sencillez'.

Dice Herrera que la canción le trae recuerdos del verano de 1977, cuando era mucho más joven.

LETRA

There's talk on the street it sounds so familiar

Great expectations everybody's watching you

People you meet they all seem to know you

Even your old friends treat you like you're something new

Johnny come lately

The new kid in town

Everybody loves you

So don't let them down

You look in her eyes the music begins to play

Hopeless romantics here we go again

But after awhile you're lookin' the other way

It's those restless hearts that never mend

Oh

Johnny come lately

The new kid in town

Will she still love you?

When you're not around...

There's so many things you should have told her

But night after night you're willing to hold her just hold her

Tears on your shoulder

There's talk on the street it's there to remind you

Doesn't really matter which side you're on

You're walking away and they're talking behind you

They will never forget you 'til somebody new comes along

Where you been lately?

There's a new kid in town

Everybody loves him don't they?

(A-a-h...) And he's holding her

And you're still around...

Oh, my-my

There's a new kid in town

Just another new kid in town...

(Ooh hoo)

Everybody's talking 'bout

The new kid in town

(Ooh hoo)

(Ooh hoo) Everybody's walking like

The new kid in town

(Ooh hoo)

There's a new kid in town

I don't want to hear it

There's a new kid in town

I don't want to hear it

There's a new kid in town

There's a new kid in town

There's a new kid in town

Everybody's talking

There's a new kid in town

People started walking

There's a new kid in town

H-m-m-m h-m-m

There's a new kid in town

H-m-m-m h-m-m

There's a new kid in town

There's a new kid







