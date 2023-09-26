BUENAS TARDES MÁLAGA
Descubre cuál es la canción favorita de Carlos Herrera
Se trata de una maravillosa versión de un viejo tema de los Eagles
25 sep 2023
Herrera conoce dos versiones del tema "New kid in town" y no ha elegido la más popular. 'La compusieron para el famoso disco de los Eagles, "Hotel California" y en la composición tuvo que ver JD Souther, que hace una versión con una gran finura, elegancia y sencillez'.
Dice Herrera que la canción le trae recuerdos del verano de 1977, cuando era mucho más joven.
LETRA
There's talk on the street it sounds so familiarGreat expectations everybody's watching you People you meet they all seem to know you Even your old friends treat you like you're something new
Johnny come latelyThe new kid in town Everybody loves you So don't let them down
You look in her eyes the music begins to playHopeless romantics here we go again But after awhile you're lookin' the other way It's those restless hearts that never mend
OhJohnny come lately The new kid in town Will she still love you?
When you're not around...There's so many things you should have told her But night after night you're willing to hold her just hold her Tears on your shoulder
There's talk on the street it's there to remind youDoesn't really matter which side you're on You're walking away and they're talking behind you They will never forget you 'til somebody new comes along
Where you been lately?There's a new kid in town Everybody loves him don't they? (A-a-h...) And he's holding her And you're still around...
Oh, my-myThere's a new kid in town Just another new kid in town... (Ooh hoo)
Everybody's talking 'boutThe new kid in town (Ooh hoo) (Ooh hoo) Everybody's walking like
The new kid in town(Ooh hoo) There's a new kid in town I don't want to hear it There's a new kid in town
I don't want to hear itThere's a new kid in town There's a new kid in town There's a new kid in town Everybody's talking There's a new kid in town People started walking There's a new kid in town H-m-m-m h-m-m There's a new kid in town H-m-m-m h-m-m There's a new kid in town There's a new kid
