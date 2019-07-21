ABC
      Clasificaciones de la decimocuarta etapa y general provisional del Tour de Francia

      Estas son las clasificaciones de la decimoquinta etapa, disputada sobre 185 kilómetros entre Limoux y el inédito puerto montañoso de Prat d'Albis, y de la general provisional del Tour de Francia.

      --CLASIFICACIONES.

      -Etapa.

      1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott) 4h47:04.

      2. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) a 33.

      3. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) m.t.

      4. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) 51.

      5. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) m.t.

      6. Lennard Kämna (ALE/Team Sunweb) 1:03.

      7. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) 1:22.

      8. Steven Kruijswik (PBA/Jumbo-Visma) m.t.

      9. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) m.t.

      10. Richie Porte (AUS/Trek-Segafredo) 1:30.

      -General.

      1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 61h00:22.

      2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) a 1:35.

      3. Steven Kruijswijk (PBA/Jumbo-Visma) 1:47.

      4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) 1:50.

      5. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) 2:02.

      6. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) 2:14.

      7. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) 4:54.

      8. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) 5:00.

      9. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana) 5:27.

      10. Rigoberto Urán (COL/EF Education First) 5:33.

