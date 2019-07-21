Clasificaciones de la decimocuarta etapa y general provisional del Tour de Francia

Herrera en COPE
domingo, 21 de julio 2019
Estas son las clasificaciones de la decimoquinta etapa, disputada sobre 185 kilómetros entre Limoux y el inédito puerto montañoso de Prat d'Albis, y de la general provisional del Tour de Francia.
--CLASIFICACIONES.
-Etapa.
1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott) 4h47:04.
2. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) a 33.
3. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) m.t.
4. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) 51.
5. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) m.t.
6. Lennard Kämna (ALE/Team Sunweb) 1:03.
7. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) 1:22.
8. Steven Kruijswik (PBA/Jumbo-Visma) m.t.
9. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) m.t.
10. Richie Porte (AUS/Trek-Segafredo) 1:30.
-General.
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 61h00:22.
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) a 1:35.
3. Steven Kruijswijk (PBA/Jumbo-Visma) 1:47.
4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) 1:50.
5. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) 2:02.
6. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) 2:14.
7. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) 4:54.
8. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) 5:00.
9. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana) 5:27.
10. Rigoberto Urán (COL/EF Education First) 5:33.