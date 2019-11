London (United Kingdom), 21/04/2018.- (FILE) - Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino (R) reacts next to Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (L) during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley in London, Britain, 21 April 2018 (reissued 20 November 2019). Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLYNEIL HALL