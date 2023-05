Marciniak dirigirá la final City-Inter; Del Cerro Grande será el árbitro de la final de la Conference League

May 17, 2023, Manchester, United Kingdom: Referee Szymon Marciniak during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium..Where: Manchester, United Kingdom.When: 17 May 2023.Credit: Daniel/phcimages/Cover Images..**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS* (Credit Image: © Cover Images via ZUMA Press)