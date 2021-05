Michael Woods aprovecha una caída de Geraint Thomas para ganar la etapa reina y colocarse como nuevo líder

Thyon-les Collons (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 01/05/2021.- Canadian rider Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation on his way to win as Britain's Geraint Thomas (L) of Ineos Grenadiers falls during the fourth stage of the 74th Tour de Romandie cycling tour, a 161.3 km race from Sion to Thyon-Les Collons, Switzerland, 01 May 2021. (Ciclismo, Suiza, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTTJEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTTEFE