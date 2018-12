Miles de personas protestan en Barcelona por la muerte de un perro abatido por un agente

Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain - Several protesters seen with placards during the demonstration..The animalist party PACMA has called an urgent protest for the death of the dog Sota killed by the urban guard of Barcelona in central street of the city. The dog was owned by a homeless and both were following a program of social insertion. According to the police version, the agent acted in self-defense after being attacked by the animal that defended its owner who was being forcibly detained. (Credit Image: © Paco Freire/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Paco Freire